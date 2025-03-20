SANS Institute Delivers a Breakthrough Solution for Small Organizations Facing Cyber Threats

Bethesda, MD, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyber threats escalate, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), local governments, and non-profits face increasing pressure to protect their data and operations while lacking the dedicated security teams and financial resources of larger enterprises. This can leave them vulnerable and struggling to implement even the most fundamental cybersecurity measures, exposing them to common threats such as ransomware, phishing attacks, and data breaches. Without a clear, cost-effective path to security, these organizations risk operational disruptions, financial losses, and reputational damage.

Recognizing this urgent need, SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, is introducing a new training program designed to equip these organizations with the skills and tools to strengthen their defenses against common cyber threats.

Developed in partnership with the Center for Internet Security (CIS), this initiative introduces a hands-on, real-world approach to cybersecurity that enables organizations to implement practical, cost-effective security measures without requiring extensive technical expertise. By leveraging the CIS Controls Implementation Group 1 (IG1), a structured set of 56 essential safeguards, organizations can strengthen their security posture while ensuring compliance with industry standards.

“Cyber threats don’t discriminate by size, yet small organizations often struggle to keep pace due to limited resources,” said Brian Ventura, SANS Certified Instructor and course author. “This program provides them with a clear, actionable roadmap to improve their defenses in an accessible and affordable way.”

Now available OnDemand, this training is designed to meet the unique needs of organizations that may not have dedicated cybersecurity teams.

“SANS's new course is a pivotal advancement in training. It instructively targets the implementation of CIS Controls Implementation Group 1 - a cornerstone for securing an enterprise’s network,” said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Best Practices Group. “This course tangibly increases the efficacy of cybersecurity efforts across diverse industries."

To learn more and register, visit www.sans.org/sec366.

Attachment