Low-Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Analysis 2025-2030: Insights on Financial Performance, Product Portfolios, and Strategic Initiatives of Calbee Harvest Snaps, Tyson Foods, Kellanova & Other Key Players

Fruit Bars Segment Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share of 39.8% in 2024

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Fruit Bars, Fruit Roll-ups), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low sugar fruit snacks market size is expected to reach USD 4.82 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for better-for-you foods among health-conscious consumers has been driving the market. Consumers have been opting for healthy treats between meals, which sometimes replace meals entirely.



Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Report Highlights

  • The fruit bars segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2024 in the low sugar fruit snacks industry.
  • The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.
  • The online retailers' segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.
  • Products that are portable, require minimal to no preparation efforts and can be consumed on the go are in high demand among busy professionals, students, and working parents.
  • The North America low sugar fruit snacks market accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.7% globally in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.84 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.82 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market, by Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Fruit Bars
5.3.2. Dried Tropical Fruit
5.3.3. Fruit Roll-ups
5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways
6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
6.3.2. Online Retailers
6.3.3. Convenience Stores
6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market: Regional Outlook
7.2. Regional Marketplace: Key Takeaways
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.3.1. North America
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market: Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Benchmarking
8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.8. Strategy Mapping
8.9. Company Profiles
8.9.1. Calbee Harvest Snaps
8.9.1.1. Company Overview
8.9.1.2. Financial Performance
8.9.1.3. Product Portfolios
8.9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9.2. Tyson Foods, Inc.
8.9.3. Kellanova
8.9.4. Danone
8.9.5. Welch's
8.9.6. Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.
8.9.7. Chaucer Foods Ltd.
8.9.8. Nestle
8.9.9. WALLAROO
8.9.10. BEAR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et0xac

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Fruit
                            
                            
                                Fruit Snack
                            
                            
                                Healthy Snack
                            
                            
                                Healthy Snacks
                            
                            
                                Lactose Free Food
                            
                            
                                Low Sugar Fruit Snacks
                            
                            
                                Snacking
                            
                            
                                Snacks
                            
                            
                                Snacks and Confectionery
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data