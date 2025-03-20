TSplus Unveils Advanced Security 7.3: Enhanced Protection for Remote Access





IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the release of version 7.3 of TSplus Advanced Security, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to safeguard remote access environments from evolving digital threats. This latest update introduces significant improvements to the user experience and strengthens protection measures, reaffirming TSplus's commitment to providing reliable, accessible security for businesses worldwide.

Empowering Businesses with Robust Advanced Security

TSplus Advanced Security is a powerful, all-in-one solution that protects remote desktop sessions and remote access connections from cyberattacks. As remote work and cloud-based infrastructures become increasingly prevalent, safeguarding these connections has never been more crucial. TSplus Advanced Security addresses this need with a multi-layered approach, offering a suite of features that work seamlessly to keep networks safe.

Key protections include:

Bruteforce Protection: Prevent unauthorized access attempts by blocking suspicious login behaviors.

Prevent unauthorized access attempts by blocking suspicious login behaviors. Geographic Protection: Restrict remote access to trusted locations only, ensuring connections come from legitimate sources.

Restrict remote access to trusted locations only, ensuring connections come from legitimate sources. Ransomware Protection: Detect and neutralize ransomware attacks in real time, protecting data from encryption threats.

Detect and neutralize ransomware attacks in real time, protecting data from encryption threats. Permissions Management: Provide admins with granular control over access rights, ensuring users only reach the resources they need.

What’s New in Advanced Security Version 7.3?

The 7.3 release focuses on enhancing usability and bolstering security through redesigned interfaces and performance upgrades:

A sleek new look and improved functionality for the Bruteforce Protection, Geographic Protection, and Ransomware Protection interfaces, making configuration more intuitive than ever.

Enhanced overall settings management, streamlining administrative tasks and providing more transparency into security policies.

Looking ahead, TSplus is preparing a minor update that will further strengthen the Ransomware Protection engine, ensuring users continue to benefit from top-tier defenses against cyberattacks.

Stay Secure — Download the Latest Version Today

TSplus Advanced Security 7.3 is available now, delivering a refined experience and reinforced protection for organizations of all sizes.

To learn more about the new features and improvements, check out the full changelog here: https://dl-files.com/TSplus-Security-changelog.html

Download the latest version now and test it for free for 15 days: https://tsplus.net/download/

About TSplus

TSplus is dedicated to providing affordable and reliable remote access solutions that empower businesses to work from anywhere, securely and efficiently. Discover more at tsplus.net.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director for TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e076c84d-fca7-484f-b427-b5833686de62