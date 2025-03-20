5G Satellite Communication Market to USD 28.6 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Satellite Communication Market Size Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that the 5G Satellite Communication Market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2024 to 2032.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SES S.A. (O3b mPOWER, SES-17)

Viasat Inc. (ViaSat-3, ViaSat-2)

Intelsat (Intelsat 40e, EpicNG)

Hughes Network Systems (JUPITER System, HughesNet)

OneWeb (OneWeb Constellation, OneWeb Satellites)

SpaceX (Starlink, Falcon 9)

Thales Alenia Space (Space Inspire, Globalstar)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (AEHF-6, LM 2100)

Telesat (Telesat Lightspeed, Anik F3)

Eutelsat Communications (Eutelsat Quantum, KONNECT VHTS)

5G Satellite Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • 5G satellites offer widespread connectivity in rural and underserved regions, enhancing communication access. Increased reliance on IoT devices and autonomous vehicles requires high-speed, low-latency networks that 5G satellites provide.



• 5G satellites complement terrestrial infrastructure, ensuring seamless communication even in challenging environments. The allocation of higher spectrum bands (e.g., mmWave) for 5G satellite networks boosts data transmission speeds and network capacity.

By Orbit: Lower Earth Orbit Segment Leads Market Expansion

In 2023, the lower earth orbit segment dominated the 5G satellite communication market with significant revenue share, due to the availability of their data on faster speeds with less latency, which is a built need for any 5G, they are suitable for 5G satellites. Companies like SpaceX and OneWeb are investing heavily in LEO satellite constellations to improve global coverage.

The LEO segment is experiencing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid increase in investment by government and private sectors in satellite broadband from remote areas. With the increase of network needs, LEO satellites will be integral in providing high-speed internet access.

By Frequency Bands: Ku and Ka Bands Dominate, While C-Band Registers Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Ku and Ka bands (12–18 GHz) segment dominated the market and accounted for a large share of the market, providing options for high-bandwidth, satellite-based telecommunications and enterprise-ready connectivity. These bands are widely used for satellite-based broadband, aviation, and maritime communications.

C-band (4-8 GHz) segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR on account of increased use for backhaul connectivity and rural 5G deployment. This will cement its use more widely as now regulators are bringing up more spectrum in the C-band for satellite communication enabling the growth of 5G networks.

By Solution Type: Backhauling and Tower Feed Lead, While Communications on the Move Grows Fastest

In 2023, the backhauling and tower feed segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest market share due to its essential services in expanding 5G network coverage. With the help of these solutions, telecom operators can boost connectivity in remote and rural areas through satellite-based links.

The Communications segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for continuous connectivity for defense, aviation, and maritime industries. Thanks to new satellite technology, high-speed internet connectivity for mobile users is becoming possible in real-time.

By End User: Commercial Sector Dominates, While Consumer Segment Grows Fastest

The Commercial sector dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its large-scale use in enterprise applications, aviation and maritime sectors. Stone Enterprises is finding these in the form of seamless and efficient operations, profits over seamless and reliable satellite connectivity.

The Consumer segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR due to the operating propensity of satellite-based 5G services in remote and developing regions. Whenever satellite connectivity is getting cheaper, a rise in demand from consumers is predicted.

5G Satellite Communication Market Segmentation:

By Orbit

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Lower Earth Orbit (LEO)

Others

By Frequency Bands

S-band (2–4 GHz)

C-band (4–8 GHz)

Ku band and Ka band (12–18 GHz)

Others

By Solution Type

Trunking and Head-end Feed

Backhauling and Tower Feed

Communications on the Move

Hybrid Multiplay

By End User

Commercial

Consumer

Defence

Government





Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 35%, due to large investments in satellite infrastructure, significant government support, and the presence of important players like SpaceX, Amazon Kuiper, and OneWeb. Military-grade 5G satellite application is one of the technology breakthroughs driven by the rapid growth of the region, mainly driven by the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA. At the same time, the rollout of satellite-powered broadband services across rural America further drives the market potential.

The Asia–Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032, owing to various government initiatives; a surge in satellite launches; and growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in 5G satellite networks which would fuel the growth of their digital ecosystem. The increasing number of smart city projects, space research programs, and defense modernization initiatives are icing on the cake and complementing the rapid rise of the region.

Recent Developments in 2024

February 2024 – SpaceX announced the expansion of its Starlink satellite constellation, enhancing global 5G coverage.

– SpaceX announced the expansion of its Starlink satellite constellation, enhancing global 5G coverage. March 2024 – OneWeb partnered with a leading telecom operator to provide 5G satellite backhaul services in rural areas.

– OneWeb partnered with a leading telecom operator to provide 5G satellite backhaul services in rural areas. January 2024 – Amazon’s Project Kuiper launched its first batch of satellites to strengthen 5G network deployment.

