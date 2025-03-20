Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Hit USD 372.16 Billion by 2032, Growing at 11.72% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market, valued at USD 137.44 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 372.16 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2024-2032, driven by technological innovations and increased healthcare spending.

The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry is witnessing tremendous growth, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The technologies make billing efficient, improve accuracy, and increase operational efficiency by managing the complexity of advanced healthcare systems. Also, the rising cost of healthcare services worldwide has made it necessary to implement effective RCM solutions for managing financial functions. This movement is complemented by regulatory requirements favoring the adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and incentivizing healthcare professionals to adopt fully integrated RCM systems for uninterrupted workflow and adherence.





Get a Sample Report of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5767

Market Overview

The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market is rapidly evolving with growing digitalization, automation, and the need for frictionless financial transactions in healthcare. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities are embracing RCM solutions more and more to maintain financial stability and meet regulatory compliance requirements. The growth of telehealth services and value-based care models has also created additional demand for more effective revenue cycle management.

In addition, increased medical billing complexity, insurance claims denials, and regulatory updates have turned RCM solutions into a vital element for healthcare providers. The demand for real-time analysis, predictive modeling, and workflow automation is poised to fuel sustained growth. Increasing pressure on healthcare providers to boost revenue collection and reduce financial loss is investing in sophisticated RCM systems a priority.

Key Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Companies Profiled

Athenahealth – AthenaCollector, Claims Management, Patient Pay Advisor

Experian Health – Revenue Cycle Management Platform, Eligibility Verification, Claims Scrubber

Cerner – Cerner RevWorks, PowerChart Revenue Cycle, Cerner Millennium

GE HealthCare – Centricity Practice Solution, Financial Management Solutions, Denials Management

Coronis Health – Billing and Coding Services, Revenue Cycle Optimization, Patient Access Services

Epic Systems – Resolute Professional Billing, Resolute Hospital Billing, MyChart RCM Integration

Conifer Health Solutions – Patient Access Services, Revenue Integrity Solutions, Value-Based Care Models

eClinicalWorks – Revenue Cycle Management Services, Billing Optimization Solutions, Denial Management Tools

Change Healthcare – Revenue Performance Advisor, Intelligent Healthcare Network, Claims Management Solutions

Optum – Optum360 Revenue Cycle Solutions, Claims Edit System, Denial Management Tools

Waystar – Claims Management Platform, Patient Financial Clearance, Denial Management Suite

McKesson Corporation – RelayHealth Financial, Revenue Management Solutions, Claims and Denials Services

R1 RCM – Revenue Cycle Services, Patient Scheduling and Billing Solutions, Front-End RCM Technology

Veradigm LLC – Practice Fusion Revenue Cycle Services, Intergy Practice Management Solutions

CareCloud Corporation – Central PM/RCM Platform, CareCloud Concierge, Denial Prevention Solutions

Access Healthcare – Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Services, Billing Optimization Tools, AR Follow-Up Services

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions – Practice Management and Billing, Analytics for Revenue Cycle Performance, Denial Resolution Services

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 137.44 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 372.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.72% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

Integrated RCM solutions captured the highest market share 56.2% in 2023, since they allow health organizations to operate the entire financial workflow in an effortless manner. The solutions combine multiple functions such as patient registration, insurance verification, claims processing, and payment reconciliation into a single platform. The increasing requirement for operational effectiveness, data centralization, and compliance with new regulations has fueled the demand for integrated RCM solutions.

Stand-alone RCM solutions are predicted to experience the most rapid expansion throughout the projection period. Such solutions address the particular elements of revenue cycle management, like medical coding, billing, or claim processing, leaving flexibility to health providers. Greater demand for scaleable and adjustable solutions by mid-sized and smaller healthcare organizations is one of the primary drivers responsible for this development.

By Deployment

Cloud RCM solutions shared the biggest portion of 65% of the market in 2023 with their scalability, affordability, and remote access. Cloud RCM solutions remove the necessity for cumbersome IT infrastructure, which makes them extremely desirable among healthcare providers desiring to optimize their financial process while lowering operation expenses. With the possibility to integrate with their current healthcare IT systems and data security, cloud RCM solutions further enhance cloud RCM solutions' adoption.

On-premise RCM solutions are likely to witness high growth due to growing demand from large healthcare organizations that emphasize data security and compliance. Large healthcare organizations prefer on-premise solutions to maintain more control over patient financial information, adhering to strict healthcare regulations. The growth of large hospital networks and specialty clinics is likely to propel the use of on-premise RCM solutions.

Need Any Customization Research on Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5767

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Segmentation

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Component

Software

Service

By Function

Appointment Scheduling

Claims & Denial Management

Medical Coding & Billing

Network Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics & Imaging Centres

Others

Regional Analysis

North America occupied the highest Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market share 33.2% in 2023 on account of substantial healthcare expenditure, government efforts for the adoption of electronic health records (EHR), and established presence of dominant market players. Increasing use of AI-based RCM solutions and the need for automated claims handling are also enhancing the region's leadership.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The reasons include rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and the digitalization of healthcare services driving the need for RCM solutions. Also, the growing number of private healthcare institutions and the use of cloud-based solutions in emerging economies are adding to the region's fast market growth.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, InTandem Capital Partners made its strategic equity investment in Healthfuse, a revenue cycle vendor management industry leader. This investment furthers Healthfuse's continued efforts to improve hospital operations and optimize financial efficiencies.

In January 2025, Knack RCM grew its international footprint through the acquisition of HealthyBOS, a prominent U.S.-based and Philippine-based RCM provider. This acquisition enhances Knack RCM's capabilities in the durable medical equipment (DME) segment.

In January 2025, Forte Healthcare launched its new Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions in Dubai. The solutions are intended to streamline financial operations, reduce claim rejections, and comply with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) rules.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5767

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market by Type

8. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market by Deployment

9. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market by Component

10. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market by Function

11. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market by End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-market-5767

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.