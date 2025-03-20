Press Release

Atos successfully sides with Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, the World’s Largest Humanitarian Sporting Event of the Year

Atos delivered the best of its technologies to enable participants share their demonstration of unity and determination, bravery and the power of kindness

Turin, Italy, March 20, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and the key Technology Partner of Special Olympics International for the World Winter Games Turin 2025, today announces it has delivered the critical IT services that helped make the games a success.

This event, which took place from March 8 to 16, 2025, brought together up to 1,500 athletes and Unified partners (teammates without intellectual disabilities) from 100 nations, 2,000 volunteers, over 1,000 coaches and delegation officials, 2,000 family members, 1,300 guests and over 500 media representatives.

Atos provided a range of essential services, including competition management, data processing, sport entries, credentialing, Timing and Scoring integration, as well as results feeds for a total of 9 sports and activities: Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, DanceSport, Figure Skating, Floorball, , Short Track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing, as well as the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP).

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics strives to create a better world by fostering acceptance and inclusion. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Atos has joined forces with Special Olympics International in 2023 and, until 2027, is providing essential digital services across the following key areas:

Development and maintenance of Special Olympics Global Games System

Event support, with remote and on-site delivering services

Atos worked closely with the Special Olympics movement to fully understand the challenge, review the tools that are developed, and ensure they are aligned with the needs of the users. Adaptative sports come with a unique set of rules and categories based on competitors’ abilities, where technology aims at enabling athletes with different levels of ability to participate and compete in the same event. Atos’ experience and advanced sports technologies were instrumental in ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and organizers, this collaborative approach ultimately helping create a transformative digital experience.

Atos relied on the unparalleled expertise of its on-site professionals and remote technicians from its Sport Technology Center of Excellence in Spain to ensure operational excellence throughout the competition. Atos experts supported and monitored the Global Games System, ensuring that all services run smoothly and efficiently during the entire competition.

“Special Olympics is indeed a very special partner for us, as there’s almost no other event where you can experience the spirit and transformative power of sport with so much intensity” said Nacho Moros, Head of Major Events, Atos. “The very essence of these Games is to allow the expression of both athletes’ competitiveness and kindness, and we are extremely proud that our longstanding experience in sport technologies enabled us to deliver seamless services leading to a whole fully successful event”.

“The partnership between Atos and Special Olympics is a significant step towards achieving our digital transformation goals” notes Nathan Cook, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Special Olympics International. “Atos is committed to supporting Special Olympics and individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) through its innovative engagement initiatives. By leveraging advanced digital tools and offering tailored resources, Atos enhances the competitive experiences of our athletes. A key focus of Atos' engagement with Special Olympics is the development of our Global Games System, designed to support, enable, and empower the inclusion of our athletes in over 30 Olympic-style sports on a global scale. This includes providing essential technologies that ensure athletes can compete on the main stage at our World Games events such as the recent World Winter Games Torino 2025 and our upcoming World Games Chile 2027.”

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division (“Major Events”) for over 30 years, giving it an unmatched experience and the flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions such as the recent European Youth Olympic Winter Festival 2025 held in Bakuriani, Georgia, or the Invictus Games 2025 held in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 until 2024 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committees until 2027, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. In addition, the company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2023. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

To learn more about Atos’s solutions for sporting events and major events, visit Atos major events.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With nearly 4 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and 1 million coaches and volunteers in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

