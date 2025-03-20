WAKE RADIOLOGY'S NEWEST MOBILE MRI UNIT IS NOW ON THE ROAD, PROVIDING GREATER ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITIES THEY SERVE WHILE DELIVERING THE LATEST IN CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY ACROSS THE TRIANGLE AREA

Raleigh, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology has recently expanded its commitment to providing greater patient access and convenience with the rollout of the latest state-of-the-art mobile MRI unit.

The new MAGNETOM Viato Mobile Magnetic Resonance Scanner produced by Siemens Healthineers, features the latest advancement in MRI technology. Approved by the FDA in the Fall of 2023, this scanner is engineered to deliver superior imaging with the greatest efficiency in scan times, all in a mobile setting.

"We are proud to deliver advanced MRI imaging directly to our patients and the communities where they live and work," said Danielle Stokes, RT (R)(MR)(MRSO), MRI manager at Wake Radiology. "When someone needs an MRI, they are already facing health concerns. By reducing scan times and improving image quality, this new mobile MRI unit helps patients get answers they need more quickly and conveniently."

The new mobile MRI features a large bore scanner, identical to those in Wake Radiology's permanent locations. However, the new mobile technology significantly reduces scan times, allowing patients to check in, complete their imaging and return home more quickly.

The new scanner completes scans without contrast in under 15 minutes. Here are some examples:

Brain: 13 minutes

Cervical Spine: 12 minutes

Lumbar Spine: 12 minutes

Knee: 13 minutes

Shoulder: 12 minutes

The newest unit joins Wake Radiology's fleet of two mobile units, which operate six days a week. The new unit allows for expanded access at the following locations and times:

3150 Rogers Road, Suite 115, Wake Forest: Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

300 Asheville Avenue, Suite 100, Cary: Saturday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

In addition, Wake Radiology has furthered its commitment to greater access to MRI services by expanding mobile MRI services across the Greater Triangle area, including the following locations:

6602 Knightdale Blvd., Suite 108, Knightdale: Monday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

218 Venture Drive, Smithfield: Tuesday & Wednesday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

7636 Purfoy Road, Suite 200, Fuquay-Varina: Thursday & Friday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Patients and physicians can learn more about Wake Radiology's MRI services by visiting https://www.wakerad.com/procedures/mri and can schedule MRI appointments by calling 919-232-4700.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of highly-trained radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 14 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com

