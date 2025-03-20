KnowFully Expands Portfolio of Leading Brands in Continuing Medical Education

RADNOR, Pa., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully"), a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation, and digital learning solutions for the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of EfficientCME, an innovative provider of continuing education for healthcare professionals.

This acquisition strengthens the KnowFully Medical Education (KME) Division, which includes CME Outfitters (CMEO) and Creative Educational Concepts (CEC). With EfficientCME joining the KME family, KnowFully now brings together three of the most respected and trusted brands in continuing medical education (CME), reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class education that improves clinical practice and patient outcomes.

Expanding KME’s Reach & Impact

Brian Moss, founder of EfficientCME, brings decades of expertise in CME leadership and innovation to KME. Prior to launching EfficientCME in 2019, Brian served as an executive at Research to Practice (RTP), a provider of oncology-focused CME, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the organization's reach and driving significant growth in oncology education. Brian founded EfficientCME to develop cutting-edge, clinician-centered CME solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s healthcare professionals.

EfficientCME specializes in live, digital, and enduring CME activities across neurology, psychiatry, and oncology. Through this acquisition, KME broadens its expertise, enhances its educational offerings, and accelerates innovation across all its brands. KnowFully’s advanced technology and personalized learning approach will further expand EfficientCME’s capabilities and capacity for developing impactful education for clinicians at all stages of their careers.

Leadership Perspectives

"EfficientCME has built a strong reputation in continuing medical education and brings a new level of innovation to KME,” said Shari Tordoff, Executive Vice President of KnowFully Medical Education. “We are thrilled to welcome Brian Moss and his team to the KME family. Their expertise and commitment to excellence in clinician education will help us expand our impact and reach across diverse therapeutic areas.”

Brian Moss, founder of EfficientCME, added: “Our mission has always been to provide clinicians with education that they truly feel is worth their limited time. With a daunting wealth of information to learn and so many CME offerings for them to choose from, we want to make it easy for learners and we want them to know that what we provide will meet their needs. We are thrilled to join KnowFully and KME and leverage their expertise to help us continue to outperform ourselves and reach learners in more meaningful ways.”

About KnowFully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group is a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s brands enable students and professionals to prepare for licensure exams, fulfill continuing education requirements, and stay at the forefront of their fields. KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm. For more information, visit www.knowfully.com.

About EfficientCME

EfficientCME is a dynamic and forward-thinking provider of continuing medical education (CME). The organization was founded on the principle that traditional CME activities often fail to align with the needs, professional demands, and lifestyles of today’s clinicians. EfficientCME leverages expertise in instructional design to create accredited live and enduring CME activities that enhance engagement and facilitate the practical application of new medical knowledge. For more information, visit https://efficientcme.com/.

