North Central College Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Ivette Camacho a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Ivette Camacho, a second-year graduate student, is studying to be a physician’s assistant at North Central College. She is dedicated to the fight for inclusive policies in medicine and advocates for marginalized communities in that space.

“We are happy to support someone so dedicated to making the world better for marginalized communities. We are excited to see how Ivette uses her education," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de3cde71-676c-4e3e-8044-a6ae8b7a3a91