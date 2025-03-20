Happiness on Sale: Flights to the World’s Happiest Countries Are Dropping in Price

STAMFORD, Conn., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turns out happiness isn’t just a state of mind—it’s a flight away. And right now, those flights are on sale.

KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, has uncovered major savings on airfare to the world’s happiest countries (as ranked by the 2024 World Happiness Report). Out of the 20 happiest nations, 9 have seen airfare drop by at least 10%—with some destinations seeing prices fall by over 40%.

Here are a few standout international deals for U.S. travelers:

Sydney, Australia: Airfare down 21% compared to last year

Ottawa, Canada: Airfare down 20% compared to last year

Helsinki, Finland: Airfare down 15% compared to last year



And for those looking for happiness closer to home, these states ranked the highest on happiness and lowest on airfare:

New Jersey: $297 average airfare

Massachusetts: $307 average airfare

Minnesota: $319 average airfare



For the full dataset, read more HERE .

