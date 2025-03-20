Jagmeet Singh and the NDP put workers first in this election – United Steelworkers

HAMILTON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this federal election, the United Steelworkers union (USW) proudly endorses Jagmeet Singh and the NDP as the best choice for workers and their families.

“People are worried about losing their jobs. In times like these, we need a fighter, a strong leader who has our backs and who is always in our corner. That’s Jagmeet Singh and the NDP,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director.

In the face of Trump’s tariffs, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh did not hesitate, announcing that an NDP government would fight for Canadian Steelworkers with a massive job-creating public infrastructure program, using Canadian content, including Canadian steel and aluminum.

“Ask yourself: who shows up when it counts? Our members know that only one party shows up on our picket lines when workers are locked out or on strike: that’s the NDP,” said Warren.

Since the last election, the NDP has leveraged its power in Parliament to deliver on big priorities for workers, including:

New dental and pharmacare plans – the largest expansions of the public health-care system in a generation.

A law banning scabs in the case of strikes or lockouts in the federal jurisdiction.

A new sustainable jobs law that puts workers at the table in discussions on labour force adjustments due to climate change.

Putting retirees and pensioners ahead of secured creditors in cases of corporate bankruptcies or restructuring so their pensions are protected.

New child-care agreements to make $10-a-day child care a reality in many provinces and territories.



“In this election, under Trump’s chaotic tariff threats and trade war, we need real solutions that will make a difference in people’s lives. We need a champion who will be there for us. In this election, there is only one choice for workers – Jagmeet Singh and the NDP’s team of candidates,” said Warren.

Members of the USW will be volunteering for NDP candidates across the country, knocking on doors, making phone calls to members and carrying out the on-the-ground effort that the NDP is known for.

The USW is a proud founding member of the NDP along with the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), dating back to 1961.

The USW encourages debate within the Steelworkers and respect individual members’ opinions, particularly concerning Quebec politics. We cherish democracy within our union and respect those choices.

