Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils Media Universe Summit Agenda, Hosted by Renowned Media Cartographer Evan Shapiro

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today revealed the full agenda for the highly anticipated Media Universe Summit - a bold, immersive experience set to explore the seismic shifts reshaping the media ecosystem.

Taking place June 11-12, 2025 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, the Summit will be hosted by acclaimed media cartographer Evan Shapiro and guided by the theme: “Mapping Media’s Future with No Filter.” Through provocative conversations, exclusive insights, and cutting-edge data, the Summit will arm attendees with the tools they need to navigate disruption, identify opportunity, and thrive in an ever-evolving media universe.

Summit highlights Include:

Keynote Address – Evan Shapiro, Cartographer - a powerful, no-holds-barred look at the evolving Media Universe, featuring exclusive, new research and insights.

- a powerful, no-holds-barred look at the evolving Media Universe, featuring exclusive, new research and insights. Fireside Chat with Yigit Celik, CEO, Merzigo - Exploring how media libraries can be transformed into engaged audiences and new revenue streams.

- Exploring how media libraries can be transformed into engaged audiences and new revenue streams. Panel: “YouTube as Television” - Featuring Matt Risley, Managing Director – 4Studio, Channel 4 and Andrew Yaffe, CEO, DudePerfect; moderated byFede Goldenberg, Head of TV & Film AVOD Content Partnerships, YouTube.

Featuring Matt Risley, Managing Director – 4Studio, Channel 4 and Andrew Yaffe, CEO, DudePerfect; moderated byFede Goldenberg, Head of TV & Film AVOD Content Partnerships, YouTube. Debate: What Measurement Matters Now? Two teams compete, using National High School Debate Club Rules on what each argues is THE most important measurement metric for the Streaming Era.

Two teams compete, using National High School Debate Club Rules on what each argues is THE most important measurement metric for the Streaming Era. Panel: The Next Goal in Streaming College Sports - The face of college athletics is changing, with new rules and rights never before contemplated. What comes next? Our experts explain the blockers and goalposts.

- The face of college athletics is changing, with new rules and rights never before contemplated. What comes next? Our experts explain the blockers and goalposts. Debate: Platforms vs Publishers - Whose Customer Is It? Discovery in Streaming is a major friction point for audiences. How can we make content infinitely discoverable? Who IS responsible for fixing our broken system of content discovery?

Discovery in Streaming is a major friction point for audiences. How can we make content infinitely discoverable? Who IS responsible for fixing our broken system of content discovery? Live Podcast Recording: The Media Odyssey - Marion Ranchet and Evan Shapiro bring their must-listen podcast to StreamTV for a LIVE and unfiltered show at The Media Universe Summit with special guest Matthew Henick of The Trade Desk and other LIVE surprises!

Marion Ranchet and Evan Shapiro bring their must-listen podcast to StreamTV for a LIVE and unfiltered show at The Media Universe Summit with special guest Matthew Henick of The Trade Desk and other LIVE surprises! ESHAP’s Outside Odyssey Reception opens the event on June 11, providing an exclusive networking event celebrating the evolving world of media, entertainment, and streaming. Connect with industry leaders, innovators, and creatives while gaining insights from Evan Shapiro’s unique perspective on the ever-changing landscape.

View the full Media Universe Summit agenda here .

“The Media Universe Summit is one of the event’s must-attend sessions. With Evan’s expertise and actionable insights, attendees will gain a fresh perspective on the accelerating evolution of the industry, hear from innovators and thought leaders in formats that empower conversations and get access to new data from an array of sources,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex.

“Today’s media landscape isn’t just changing—it’s being reshaped,” said Shapiro. “At StreamTV Show 2025, we’re charting the now and the next. I'm beyond thrilled to partner with StreamTV Show, the most important event for streaming television, to bring the Media Universe Summit to life. This collab will help attendees to navigate the disruption, create new opportunities, and learn how to thrive in this new era of Media.”

