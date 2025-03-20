Gerow Propane Ltd. Fined $80,000 For Safety Violation in Fatal Carbon Monoxide Incident

One fatality and seven injuries resulted from the poisonous gas exposure

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighton-based propane distributor, Gerow Propane Ltd., pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of an offence under the Technical Standards and Safety Act. The offence involved a fatal carbon monoxide exposure at a property in the Township of Hamilton, Ontario. The Ontario Court of Justice ordered Gerow Propane to pay a fine of $80,000, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

Between December 16, 2020, and February 14, 2022, Gerow Propane supplied propane to fuel a boiler installed in the property’s garage for heating purposes. On February 14, 2022, a 57-year-old relative of the property owner was found deceased in the garage from carbon monoxide exposure. Additionally, seven other individuals at the scene, including five firefighters and two heating contractors, were injured by the poisonous gas and were hospitalized.

TSSA’s investigations revealed that the boiler released carbon monoxide into the indoor space, causing the poisonous exposure. The boiler had been built for use with natural gas but was found operating on propane as its fuel source. Without undergoing the necessary conversion, including the installation of a new orifice suited for propane, the boiler allowed products of combustion to leak.

Despite delivering propane to the property on seven occasions, Gerow Propane failed to comply with Ontario Regulation 211/01 prescribed under the Act, which requires propane suppliers to inspect appliances connected to propane to ensure their safe operation and attach a label confirming compliance with safety codes and requirements.

Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), said, “This is a tragic event caused by a serious non-compliance. Propane suppliers have a legal responsibility to ensure that fuel-burning devices are installed in compliance with the applicable codes and can be used safely. Any failure to verify this can lead to harmful consequences such as fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, and other hazards.”

Mr. Kennedy added, “For consumers, after installing a fuel-burning device in any indoor area, including those separate from your primary living space, it’s best to install a carbon monoxide alarm and have the heating equipment regularly inspected by a qualified fuel contractor. These precautions are important safeguards and could have been life-saving in this case.”

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

