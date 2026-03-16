Poison Prevention Week – Thinking beyond the Obvious









TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, more people in Canada lose their lives to unintentional poisoning than to transport-related incidents. More than 65,000 poisoning calls come into OPC each year and approximately 60% of these calls come from people’s homes.

As part of National Poison Prevention Week (March 15 – 21, 2026), the Ontario Poison Centre (OPC) and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) are teaming up to shed light on some of the biggest risks within our homes; often the ones we don’t think of, expect – or even notice. In essence, it’s about encouraging Ontarians to think beyond the obvious. It all begins with taking time to #RethinkPoisons in the home.

Poisons may often be thought of as toxic substances with skull-and-crossbones labels, but perhaps not in the context of medications, household cleaners or carbon monoxide gas. In fact, these are among some of the most common sources of poisoning in the home.

The good news is that many of these household poisonings are preventable. Keep in mind that these incidents can happen at any time and at any age.

Quotes:

OPC

“Poisoning risks in the home are often not what people expect,” says Anna Leah Desembrana, Clinical Director of the Ontario Poison Centre. “While many people think of poisons as clearly labeled toxic substances, some of the most common exposures involve everyday items when not used properly like medications, household cleaners, and carbon monoxide. National Poison Prevention Week is a reminder for Ontarians to pause and #RethinkPoisons. We’re proud to partner with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), a recognized leader in protecting Ontarians through safety and prevention.”

TSSA

“We value our partnership with the Ontario Poison Centre (OPC) and having an opportunity like Poison Prevention Week which allows us to reinforce that CO, like many other poisons, can exist in your home,” says Owen Kennedy, Director, Fuels Safety Program. “It’s all about getting your fuel-burning appliances inspected through the services of a TSSA-authorized contractor and having certified, working CO alarms in your homes.”

When in Doubt, Call for Help

If you suspect poisoning of any kind, don’t wait for symptoms. Call the Ontario Poison Centre at

1-800-268-9017. Available anytime, anywhere, in any language. Fast action can save lives.

For more information and safety tips on common household poisons see backgrounder that follows.

About Ontario Poison Centre

The Ontario Poison Centre (OPC) is a telephone toxicology consultation service that provides expert poison advice 24 hours a day to the public, emergency service personnel and health-care professionals across the province. The OPC participates in the ongoing care of the poisoned patient by following the clinical course of hospitalization, assessing the effectiveness of treatment recommendations and providing additional treatment recommendations. Our toxicology experts will collaborate with other health-care professionals to advocate for optimal, current and evidence-based care of the poisoned patient. The OPC is operated and supported by The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto. www.ontariopoisoncentre.ca

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

www.tssa.org



For more information or to arrange media availability, please contact:

OPC

Chad Larabie

Knowledge Translation Program Manager, Public

Ontario Poison Centre

Email: chad.larabie@sickkids.ca

TSSA

Alexandra Campbell

Vice President, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement

and Customer Service

Technical Standards and Safety Authority

Telephone: 416-734-2728

Email: media@tssa.org

Poison Prevention Week – Thinking beyond the Obvious

BACKGROUNDER

What is a Poison?

A poison is any substance that can cause harm when swallowed, injected, breathed in, or absorbed through the skin or eyes. As you think about the contents inside your home, you may be surprised to realize how many of your everyday items can be poisonous.

Three examples of unexpected poisoning that Ontarians need to #Rethink:



Medications: The 2024 OPC Annual Report shows that over-the-counter and prescription medications are the leading cause of poisoning in Canada. In 2024, six of the top 10 calls to the Ontario Poison Centre were medicine related. The most common were pain relievers but antidepressants, sleeping aids, heart & blood pressure medications, anti-seizure medications and even vitamins and allergy medicines made the top-10 list.



The 2024 OPC Annual Report shows that over-the-counter and prescription medications are the leading cause of poisoning in Canada. In 2024, six of the top 10 calls to the Ontario Poison Centre were medicine related. The most common were pain relievers but antidepressants, sleeping aids, heart & blood pressure medications, anti-seizure medications and even vitamins and allergy medicines made the top-10 list. Household cleaners: Bleach, all-purpose cleaners, detergents and disinfectants are common household products. Improper storage can lead to accidental ingestion and injury, especially in children.



Bleach, all-purpose cleaners, detergents and disinfectants are common household products. Improper storage can lead to accidental ingestion and injury, especially in children. Carbon Monoxide (CO): Known as the “silent killer” because you can’t see, taste or smell it. CO is a leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in North America. In Ontario, approximately 65% of CO injuries and deaths happen in homes. This highly poisonous gas is produced when fuels — such as propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood — do not burn completely in fuel-burning appliances and devices, such as your furnace, water heater, and fireplace to name but a few. If these appliances are not properly ventilated or maintained, CO can build up indoors, particularly in confined spaces. Exposure can lead to serious poisoning and, at high levels, can be fatal to both people and pets.



Poison Prevention

Even though many poisonings happen in the home, the good news is many are preventable. Poisoning can happen at any age but is most common among young children under six and older adults.

The first step to protecting your family is to #RethinkPoison and identify the common risks that are found in your home. Then, use these tips to help safeguard your family:



Poison Prevention cont’d.



Medications Read all labels carefully to ensure you are taking the right medicine and the right amount. Speak with your pharmacist about interactions, side effects, or duplicates (e.g., multiple products containing acetaminophen). Keep all medications locked up, high, and out of children’s reach. Return expired or unused medications to a pharmacy. Remember, child-resistant containers are not child-proof. Only take medicine prescribed for you.



Household Cleaners Store products in their original container and never mix chemicals. Keep products locked up high and out of children’s reach. this includes ‘look-a-like’ products that can be mistaken for tasty food or drink products such as blue antifreeze Educate older children and family members about the dangers of misuse.





Check out this video to learn how the OPC is keeping families safe.



Carbon Monoxide

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor. Verify TSSA-registered contractors near you using the Find A Registered Fuels Contractor tool.

Install certified CO alarms adjacent to all sleeping areas and on every level in your home; regularly test and replace them in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

Never use any fuel-burning appliances indoors that are specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only – such as patio heaters, barbeques, or portable generators

Learn more at TSSA’s COsafety.ca website.



When in Doubt, Call for Help

If you suspect poisoning of any kind, call the Ontario Poison Centre at 1-800-268-9017. Available anytime, anywhere, in any language.



Learn more about ways to #RethinkPoison and protect your family. Find more information, safety tips and resources at ontariopoisoncentre.ca and COsafety.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/232717f0-c627-4d99-a842-4061c77ad67d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da4f4e39-97b7-44fe-960e-ef6900dbc76c



