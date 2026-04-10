Safely Digging Out of One Season and Into Another: April Dig Safe Month is Here









TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the unprecedented snowfall accumulations this year, the spring season brings a welcome change as Ontarians dig out of one season and into another. As April is designated ‘dig safe’ month, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and Ontario One Call are taking the opportunity to remind Ontarians of the importance of obtaining a locate before initiating any landscape, construction or any other digging project.

Unsafe excavation practices can put many people at risk of losing essential services including but not limited to heat, hot water, electrical and telecommunications. In the most serious of cases, it can lead to potential explosions that can cause property damage, injuries, or even loss of life. During the spring and summer months, pipeline strikes typically increase more than two-fold due to excavations without the proper locate permissions from buried infrastructure owners.

Improper use of equipment such as a shovel, backhoe or other machinery can potentially damage underground infrastructure, leading to safety hazards or very dangerous or fatal consequences.

Nicking a gas line could lead to leaks, fire, or explosions.

Damaging electrical cables could shock or electrocute you.

Hitting water or sewer lines could cause flying debris, floods, contamination, and environmental hazards.

Cutting telecommunications cables could disrupt internet or cable services and your ability to call 911 in an emergency.

BEFORE starting any landscaping, construction, or other digging project, a locate request must be submitted at ontarioonecall.ca. This notifies underground utility owners so they can mark the location of buried infrastructure such as gas, hydro, and communication lines.

It’s free, it’s easy, it’s the law.



If you are planning a digging project, you must submit a locate request at ontarioonecall.ca at least five business days before you start for a single property project and 10 business days for projects involving multiple properties or areas without a civic address.

If you have hired a contractor, make sure your contractor has contacted Ontario One Call before they start your project.

Check the paperwork emailed to you by the utility owners to ensure it covers your dig and make sure you understand all the markings - if not, contact the utility owner.

If you accidentally strike any underground services (e.g. pipelines, electrical lines, cables, etc.), immediately call 911 and all associated service providers.

Quotes:

TSSA

“With over 110,000 km of pipeline delivering fuel across Ontario, TSSA is focused on reducing risk and the potential of harm associated with pipeline strikes through engagement, evidence, enforcement and education. We are proud to be Partnering for a Safe Ontario with Ontario One Call and industry leaders to promote stronger awareness and compliance,” said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO of TSSA.

Ontario One Call

“Damage to underground infrastructure is entirely preventable. Safety is a shared responsibility, and every project—large or small—must begin with a locate request. Clicking Before You Dig is a simple step that protects workers and the public, and it’s the law,” said Mitch Panciuk, President and CEO of Ontario One Call.



About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

www.tssa.org

About Ontario One Call

Ontario One Call is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 was passed, which stipulates by law that everyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call for locates before they dig.

www.ontarioonecall.ca

For more information or to arrange media availability, please contact:

TSSA

Alexandra Campbell

Vice President, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement

and Customer Service

Technical Standards and Safety Authority

Telephone: 416-734-2728

Email: media@tssa.org

Ontario One Call

Ian Simpson

VP of Communications and Corporate Affairs (Interim)

Email: media@OntarioOneCall.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/232717f0-c627-4d99-a842-4061c77ad67d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e02dc6a5-e3ca-4b4c-a4c6-78531d34b970