Manifest and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance SBOM Management for the Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va. , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manifest, a cybersecurity company dedicated to securing software supply chains, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Manifest’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“Carahsoft’s strong presence in the Public Sector and expertise in delivering leading cybersecurity solutions to agencies is key to supporting our mission of helping the Government effectively manage their software supply chain risk,” said Marc Frankel, CEO of Manifest. “We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to expand our reach in the market.”

Manifest developed an all-in-one platform that that enables organizations reduce their software supply chain and third-party risk. The platform manages the entire SBOM lifecycle—from generation to storage to sharing—allowing users to ship more secure code, respond to vulnerabilities more effectively and procure more secure technology. This is especially crucial as software supply chain vulnerabilities continue to rise.

Manifest’s SBOM management platform empowers DOD and FCEB agencies to:

Assess vendor risk pre-procurement.

Inventory third-party and open-source dependencies for exploitable vulnerabilities.

Monitor internally developed applications for license issues.

Facilitate vendor compliance with regulations.

Reduce mean times to patch (MTTP) and mean times to remediation (MTTR) in the event of software supply chain vulnerabilities.



“Government agencies are navigating the challenge of securing their software supply chains in the face of growing cyber threats,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Manifest’s SBOM management platform is an important addition to our portfolio, enabling our reseller and integrators to help agencies assess vendor risk, inventory dependencies for vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with Federal mandates, all of which contribute to the security of our nation's digital assets.”

Manifest’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ManifestCyber@carahsoft.com.

About Manifest

Manifest Cyber is a venture-backed cybersecurity company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for managing Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs). Founded by experts in cybersecurity, data analytics and defense, Manifest Cyber aims to simplify the management of software supply chain risks. Their user-friendly platform empowers organizations to effectively reduce vulnerabilities and enhance security across their software ecosystems.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

