Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
20 March 2025 at 18:00 EET
Nokia provides recast comparative quarterly financial information reflecting the transfer of Managed Services business from Cloud and Network Services to Mobile Networks
Nokia today provided recast comparative financial information for Mobile Networks and Cloud and Network Services segments for Q1-Q4 2024 reflecting the transfer of the Managed Services business.
Managed Services business transferred from Cloud and Network Services into Mobile Networks in 2025
Effective 1 January 2025, Nokia moved its Managed Services business into its Mobile Networks business group. The Managed Services business provides outsourced network management of multi-vendor RAN networks for operators and, since 2021, has been part of Nokia’s Cloud and Network Services business group. As the Cloud and Network Services business group is increasingly transitioning towards cloud-native software sales, 'as-a-service' product offerings and helping customers to monetize networks through API's, Nokia believes that Managed Services is more aligned and fits better with its Mobile Networks business group.
To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized income statement information for Cloud and Network Services and Mobile Networks on an unaudited basis for all quarters and the full year of 2024, reflecting the transfer of the Managed Services business.
Mobile Networks
|EUR million
|Q1'24
|Q2'24
|Q3'24
|Q4'24
|Q1-Q4'24
|Net sales
|1 682
|2 078
|1 854
|2 545
|8 159
|Gross profit
|688
|868
|713
|950
|3 219
|Gross margin %
|40.9%
|41.8%
|38.5%
|37.3%
|39.5%
|Research and development expenses
|(544)
|(538)
|(520)
|(558)
|(2 160)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(180)
|(191)
|(182)
|(203)
|(756)
|Other operating income and expenses
|4
|43
|91
|12
|149
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(32)
|182
|101
|201
|452
|Operating margin %
|(1.9)%
|8.8%
|5.4%
|7.9%
|5.5%
|Other segment items
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|(92)
|(99)
|(92)
|(94)
|(377)
Cloud and Network Services
|EUR million
|Q1'24
|Q2'24
|Q3'24
|Q4'24
|Q1-Q4'24
|Net sales
|546
|507
|595
|940
|2 589
|Gross profit
|215
|190
|269
|483
|1 157
|Gross margin %
|39.4%
|37.5%
|45.2%
|51.4%
|44.7%
|Research and development expenses
|(140)
|(139)
|(130)
|(141)
|(550)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(113)
|(105)
|(105)
|(121)
|(444)
|Other operating income and expenses
|1
|19
|23
|1
|43
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(37)
|(35)
|56
|222
|206
|Operating margin %
|(6.8)%
|(6.9)%
|9.4%
|23.6%
|8.0%
|Other segment items
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|(17)
|(16)
|(16)
|(17)
|(67)
