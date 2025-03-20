Telnyx announces no-code AI Assistant Builder, enabling businesses to deploy AI voice agents in minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a global leader in communication and connectivity solutions, has announced the launch of its no-code voice AI Assistant Builder, available directly in the Telnyx Mission Control Portal. This method of building empowers businesses to create, customize, and deploy AI-powered voice agents effortlessly, eliminating the need for complex development cycles.

As enterprises increasingly look to AI-driven automation for customer engagement, Telnyx is making it easier than ever to implement conversational AI, at scale. With just a few clicks, users can configure intelligent assistants tailored to their specific needs, leveraging advanced AI models hosted by Telnyx.

"Businesses need scalable, intelligent automation solutions that don’t require deep technical expertise," said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. "The AI Assistant Builder brings a no-code approach to AI voice applications, allowing companies to deploy sophisticated, task-oriented agents in four simple steps."

Create custom voice AI assistants in minutes, without the complexity

The new AI Assistant Builder empowers users to quickly create and deploy custom AI-powered voice assistants with no-code tooling, built-in intelligence, and customizable voice options, all via the Telnyx portal.

Intuitive AI configuration empowers users to define assistant behavior with simple instructions, greetings, and responses, while a broad range of Telnyx-hosted AI models give businesses control over how to power their assistants.

Pre-configured tools such as Check Availability, Book Appointment, and Transfer make it easy to automate routine tasks without any added development time. Users can also select their preferred voice characteristics and speech-to-text settings for optimized performance.

Finally, built-in testing and deployment features allow builders to test their new conversational AI assistant directly in the portal before going live, avoiding a subpar deployment experience.

Leverage AI for FREE through Telnyx’s AI Accelerator

To further make AI adoption available for all, Telnyx is offering access to its AI Assistant Builder through their AI Accelerator at no cost. The accelerator provides companies with up to $20k in free credits to access Telnyx-hosted AI models, automation tools, and testing capabilities, allowing them to experiment with and deploy AI-powered voice assistants without upfront investment.

By removing financial and technical barriers, Telnyx empowers startups and enterprises alike to explore AI-driven automation with zero risk while accelerating their innovation efforts.

Experience the future of AI voice with a full-stack provider

With the launch of the AI Assistant Builder, Telnyx continues to expand its portfolio of AI-driven solutions, ensuring businesses have access to intuitive, scalable automation tools. This no-code builder is designed to serve a wide range of industries, including customer support, healthcare, financial services, and logistics where intelligent voice interactions can enhance both operational efficiency and the customer experience.

"AI-powered voice automation is changing how businesses operate, and our goal is to make that technology accessible to everyone," Ian Reither added. "By eliminating development barriers, we're enabling teams to innovate faster and deliver more intelligent customer interactions."

Availability

The AI Assistant Builder is now live in Telnyx’s Mission Control Portal to all users. Businesses can sign up and start building no-code AI-powered voice agents today.

For more information, visit tlyx.co/build-no-code-ai-assistants.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global communications and connectivity platform that powers seamless voice, messaging, networking, and AI-driven solutions for businesses. With a private, cloud-based network and industry-leading APIs, Telnyx enables developers and enterprises to build innovative applications with reliable, scalable infrastructure.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maeve Sentner

Product Marketing Manager

maeve@telnyx.com