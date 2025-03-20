BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Release of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2024

RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 20 March 2025
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024.
The Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2025 and is listed under n° D.25-0122.
It includes :
- the Annual financial report 2024 ;
- the corporate governance report; and
- Information on the fees of statutory auditors.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.
