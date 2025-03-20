BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Release of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2024





RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 March 2025

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024.

The Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2025 and is listed under n° D.25-0122.

It includes :

the Annual financial report 2024 ;

the corporate governance report; and

Information on the fees of statutory auditors.





The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.

Attachment