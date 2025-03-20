Sticker Mule’s Suite of Bots Take Over X as Acquisition Proves Successful

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule, the Internet’s hottest printing company, has launched a suite of automated X bots. The bots help users print, frame, and edit images by replying to X posts.

Sticker Mule entered the X bot space in June 2024 with its $100,000 acquisition of Pikaso, the most popular bot on X, which boasts nearly 1 million followers and 100 million monthly impressions.

Pikaso turns X posts into shareable screenshots and continues to enjoy rapid growth. The bot continues to gain more than 25,000 followers per month with a 32% month-over-month increase in impressions.

Pikaso was shut down completely at the time of the acquisition. X had implemented new API fees, and the indie company couldn't justify the cost.

“I was a fan of Pikaso, so as soon as it shut down, I suggested we acquire it to keep it alive,” said Sticker Mule CEO, Anthony Constantino.

The deal went through quickly and Pikaso fans responded enthusiastically. Sticker Mule then began building more X bots that allow people to use its services by replying to posts on X.

It launched a “Frame This” bot in December 2024 that allows people to quickly frame posts. Then came a “Trace This” bot that removes backgrounds and a “Print This” bot that helps people print posts on a variety of Sticker Mule products.

People can use the bots by replying to an existing X post with “@stickermule frame this,” “@stickermule trace this,” or “@stickermule print this.”

Sticker Mule’s bots serve a blend of practical and just-for-fun use cases, leading to explosive growth for the brand on X—from 700,000 impressions in December to 3.2 million in February.

“X Bots automated our X marketing efforts. When people use them, others see the interaction and start using them too,” said Constantino. X marketing success isn't totally free. Sticker Mule pays $65,000 a year for X API access in addition to covering its own internal development costs for the bots.

Sticker Mule is committed to improving its suite of bots by adding new commands and features. Soon, users will be able to track their interactions on a dedicated page, effectively serving as a bookmarking tool for X posts. The company will also publicly share bot usage data at stickermule.com/stats.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. More than 17,000 Stores are powered by Sticker Mule and millions of customers place orders every year. Founded in 2010, today Sticker Mule is powered by 1,200+ people in 39 countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd38bfe0-e7b3-4e74-85be-410b002ad651