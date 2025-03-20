Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20, 2025, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2025.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.

