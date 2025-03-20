Northview Residential REIT Announces March Distribution and Tax Information Regarding 2024 Distributions

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) today announced its March 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the “Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at March 31, 2025.

Tax Information Regarding 2024 Distributions

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the REIT anticipates that the income allocation for distributions to Unitholders will consist of 73% capital gains and 27% taxable income, primarily due to the sale of non-core assets throughout 2024. Unitholders should note that this allocation is specific to 2024, and there is no certainty that it will reflect the tax attributes of the REIT’s distributions going forward. For more information, visit https://ir.rentnorthview.com under Tax Information.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer Northview Residential REIT Tel: (403) 531-0720 Email: tcook@nvreit.ca



