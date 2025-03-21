13/2025・Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 13 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 March 2025





Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Group AG

The Annual General Meeting 2025 of Trifork Group AG (the “AGM”) will be held on 15 April 2025 at 12:00 p.m. CEST at Grabenstrasse 2, 6340 Baar, Switzerland.

The AGM will be streamed live on the internet. Shareholders who wish to participate in the livestream shall register on the e-voting platform of Computershare no later than 11 April 2025 at 11.59 p.m. CEST.

All relevant documentation for the AGM is available on Trifork’s investor website: https://investor.trifork.com/



The documents include:

Invitation to the AGM (including agenda and motions of the Board of Directors);

Annual report 2024 (including the remuneration report 2024, the ESG report 2024 (sustainability statements), the consolidated financial statements 2024, the annual financial statements 2024 and the respective reports of the auditors);

Presentation of the new Board member Lars Stugemo standing for election;





Olivier Jaquet has decided not to stand for a re-election at the upcoming AGM.

The Board of Directors and Executive Management expresses their highest appreciations for Olivier’s services and are thankful for his valuable contributions towards the Company over the last six years and accompanying the growth story of Trifork Group, including the IPO in May 2021.

Shareholders registered in the share register on the publication date of this notice convening the AGM will receive an invitation for the AGM by mail along with individual login codes to the voting platform of the AGM.





Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17





About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

