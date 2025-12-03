56/2025・Trifork Group: Major shareholder announcement

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 December 2025

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 56/2025

European Regulatory News

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Trifork Group AG hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Danske Bank A/S, stating that, as of 2 December 2025, Danske Bank A/S, controls, directly or indirectly, voting rights for 991,262 shares in Trifork Group AG, corresponding to 5.02% of the total number of voting rights in Trifork Group AG.

For further information, reference is made to the attached notification received from Danske Bank A/S.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.



Learn more at trifork.com.

