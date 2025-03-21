ZetaDisplay announces expiration date for tender offer

21 March 2025

On 14 March 2025, ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (the “Company”) announced that in conjunction with an intended issue of new SEK denominated senior secured bonds (the “New Bonds”), it was offering holders of the Company’s existing senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0018742488 (the ”Existing Bonds”) to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash at a price of 102.325% plus accrued but unpaid interest subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the tender information document dated 14 March 2025 (the "Tender Information Document") (the “Tender Offer”).

In accordance with the Tender Information Document, the Company hereby announces that the Tender Offer will expire on 21 March 2025, being today and in connection with the close of the book building process for the New Bonds. The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 4 April 2025. The Tender Offer remains subject to the successful issuance of New Bonds and the terms and conditions described in the Tender Information Document.

Dealer Managers:

Nordea: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Pareto Securities: PSBondIssue.se@paretosec.com

For further information please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com