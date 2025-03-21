



Umicore publishes annual report for full year 2024, including first CSRD reporting

Umicore has published its Annual Report for the full year 2024. This comprehensive report details the Group’s governance and financial performance and marks the introduction of Umicore's first Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)-aligned disclosures.



Inaugural CSRD reporting



A longstanding proponent of sustainability disclosure and integrated reporting, Umicore has aligned with the European Union's CSRD requirements, which mandate standardized sustainability reporting for large companies starting from the 2024 financial year. Umicore has disclosed comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information as defined by the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The report includes details on the climate transition plan as well as key progress across the Group’s sustainability roadmap.



Highlights include:

Decarbonization: -28.8% in Scope 1+2 GHG emissions compared to the 2019 baseline.

Renewable energy: 46.3% of electricity sourced from renewables.

Circularity: 52% of metal-containing materials in Umicore’s input mix sourced from secondary materials.

Carbon intensity of purchased materials: -22.9% compared to the 2019 baseline, marking strong progress in improving the Group’s Scope 3 category 1 footprint.





2024 has been a sobering and intense year

Umicore previously announced its full-year financial results for 2024 and highlighted the continued robust performance of its foundation businesses despite significant headwinds impacting Umicore’s overall performance and strategy execution. Umicore's Group revenues for 2024 amounted to €3.5 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of €763 million. The Group took decisive actions, including efficiency measures and disciplined capital allocation. These efforts underscore Umicore’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering returns on its investments. Detailed financial statements are available in the Annual Report.

"We are proud to present our Annual Report 2024, which marks a significant milestone with our first CSRD-aligned sustainability disclosures. This report underscores Umicore's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and responsible business practices. We continue to make progress in our sustainability roadmap. These achievements reflect our commitment to driving positive environmental and social impact" said Bart Sap, Umicore CEO.





Accessing the Annual Report

The 2024 Annual Report is available in English and Dutch on Umicore's website.





Capital Markets Day



Umicore’s Capital Markets Day will take place on March 27th, 2025 in London. More information is available on the website.



About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy make a real difference. Its activities are organized in four business groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.5 billion (turnover of € 14.9 billion) in 2024.





