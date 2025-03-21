OTC Markets Group Welcomes NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a company focused on preventative healthcare, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “NHLTY” and “NGHLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX, allowing all U.S. investors to trade our shares,” said Teemu Suna, Nightingale Health’s CEO and Founder. “Our ambitions are highly global, and the U.S represents the world's largest healthcare market. We have already established several significant partnerships with U.S. customers and are in the process of setting up a laboratory in the state of New York. Trading on the OTCQX aligns perfectly with our global growth strategy,”

About NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ

Nightingale Health has developed the world’s most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health’s mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and eight subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company’s technology is being used in many of the world’s leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. Read more: ********nightingalehealth.com/

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com