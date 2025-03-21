High Roller Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results

Q4 2024 revenue increased 12% YoY to $8.1 million

Active users increased by 40% to 72,000 at the year-end 2024

Ontario market entry in progress with the launch of High Roller in H2, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. High Roller currently offers more than 4,400 games from over 80 game providers, representing one of the widest online casino game portfolios in the world, including video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, video poker, and more.

Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “We closed the year with a 12% YoY increase in Q4 revenue and we are taking steps to implement a strategic realignment plan following the successful IPO in October that strengthened our balance sheet. I am confident that we are building a solid foundation to underpin our vision for sustainable, long-term growth as we invest in and execute upon new market expansion, anchored by our High Roller brand and our proven track record of operational excellence.”

Leveraging its expertise in player acquisition, retention, and industry-specific marketing relationships, in 2024 the Company grew its active user base, increased its first-time depositors, and successfully launched Fruta.com into current markets in preparation for further market expansion.

Additionally, High Roller is in the process of applying for a gaming license in Ontario, Canada, where subject to licensure it plans to launch its award-winning online casino brand to the public in H2 2025 and increase its total addressable market by approximately $2 billion.

“As we continue to evolve as an online iCasino operator, I am confident that our premium brand and deep industry expertise are strong tailwinds for us in this dynamic, growing market,” said Clemes.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

● In October 2024, the Company successfully completed its IPO on the NYSE with gross proceeds of $10 million; net proceeds are allocated for expansion, new user acquisition, launching new brands/verticals, and working capital. ● Successfully launched Fruta.com in June 2024 as part of High Roller Technologies’ multi-brand strategy. ● Successfully exited non-growth markets and reallocated capital to higher growth opportunities and new market expansion, while simultaneously streamlining operational costs. ● High Roller was the recipient of the Best Player Retention 2024 Award at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards, lauding the company’s ability to successfully engage and entertain its customers. ● High Roller was honored at the 2024 WN iGaming Summit as Casino Operator of the Year.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Summary

● The Company reported total revenue of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 12%, as compared to $7.2 million during the same quarter that ended December 31, 2023. ● The Company reported revenue of $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. ● The Company reported a net loss per share of $ (0.30) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss per share of $ (0.82) for the year ended December 31, 2024. ● The Company made improvements to its balance sheet with increase to cash and cash equivalents position of $6.9 million for FY 2024, compared to $2.1 million for FY 2023 and increases to total asset to $16.6 million up from $11.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Financial Results

Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition as of and for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the yearly period ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov .

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,400 premium games from more than 80 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 8,056 $ 7,191 $ 27,882 $ 29,675 Operating expenses Direct operating costs: Related party 626 1,047 2,646 4,289 Other 2,556 2,472 10,296 9,359 General and administrative: — — Related party 7 184 174 493 Other 2,020 2,825 9,189 10,037 Advertising and promotions: — — Related party 548 79 956 1,649 Other 4,020 2,169 9,387 5,955 Product and software development: — — Related party 15 85 208 242 Other 277 64 818 342 Total operating expenses 10,069 8,925 33,674 32,366 Loss from operations (2,013 ) (1,734 ) (5,792 ) (2,691 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (48 ) (23 ) (125 ) (114 ) Other income (1 ) 39 1 — Total other expenses (49 ) 16 (124 ) (114 ) Loss before income taxes (2,062 ) (1,718 ) (5,916 ) (2,805 ) Income tax expense 7 4 7 13 Net loss $ (2,069 ) $ (1,722 ) $ (5,923 ) $ (2,818 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustment (184 ) 175 (167 ) 54 Comprehensive loss $ (2,253 ) $ (1,547 ) $ (6,090 ) $ (2,764 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 7,013,734 6,966,841 7,248,892 6,641,774

HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of As of December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,869 $ 2,087 Restricted cash 1,085 1,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 825 836 Total current assets 8,779 4,881 Due from affiliates 1,624 702 Deferred offering costs — 580 Property and equipment, net 372 250 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 910 — Intangible assets, net 4,899 5,117 Other assets 41 255 Total assets $ 16,625 $ 11,785 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,560 $ 686 Accrued expenses 4,307 4,300 Player liabilities 662 499 Due to affiliates 3,406 3,972 Short-term unsecured notes payable to stockholders 90 — Operating lease obligation, current 143 — Total current liabilities 10,168 9,457 Other liabilities 7 23 Operating lease obligation, noncurrent 729 — Total liabilities 10,904 9,480 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 8,350,882 shares and 6,967,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 31,557 22,052 Accumulated deficit (27,143 ) (21,220 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,299 1,466 Total stockholders’ equity 5,721 2,305 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,625 $ 11,785

HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA