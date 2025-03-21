Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN); Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); and Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has survived defendants, attempts to dismiss the complaint. Grabar Law Office is now investigating claims on behalf of long-term Driven Brands shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Driven Brands shareholders who have held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholder who purchased Kyverna shares on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/kyverna-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085



Why? On February 8, 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) conducted its IPO, offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. Kyverna granted the Underwriter Defendants a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.175 million shares of its common stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they did not disclose adverse data regarding one of Kyverna’s trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/kyverna-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $KYTX #Kyverna

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) has survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint.

Grabar Law Office is now investigating claims on behalf of long-term Mercury Systems shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Mercury Systems have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 3, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more or join click here: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Mercury Systems shares since prior to February 3, 2021, and would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $MRCY #MercurySystems

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Rocket Lab breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) shareholder who purchased or acquired Rocket Lab shares prior to November 12, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/rklb-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085

Why? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, it is alleged that Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: If you purchased Rocket Lab shares prior to November 12, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/rklb-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $RKLB #RocketLab

