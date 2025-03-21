Digital Power Utilities Industry Report 2025, Featuring Microsoft, Siemens, General Electric, Accenture, IBM & More - Global Market to Grow from $111 Billion in 2025 to $230 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Power Utility Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital power utility market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $92.43 billion in 2024 to $110.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising focus on renewable energy projects and energy storage devices, rising distribution and transmission network, the increasing global warming and degradation of natural resources, growing environmental concerns, increasing number of renewable energy plants.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the digital power utility market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Microsoft Corporation; Siemens AG; General Electric Company; Accenture PLC; The International Business Machines Corporation.







The digital power utility market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $230.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization have led to a surge in energy demand, the growing digitalization worldwide, increasing electricity generation and energy demand consumption, the rising need for renewable energy, rising need for green energy.

Major trends in the forecast period include digitalization of power plants worldwide, technological advancements, increase in renewable energy sector and renewable integration, increased demand for energy from renewable sources, rapid digitalization are fueling the demand for digital utility solutions.



The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is poised to propel the expansion of the digital power utility market in the foreseeable future. As highlighted by the European Commission, renewable energy consumption in the EU surged to 23% in 2022, reflecting a steady upward trajectory from 21.9% in 2021. Thus, the escalating need for renewable energy is a key driver behind the growth of the digital power utility market.



Leading companies in the digital power utility market are spearheading the development of innovative solutions such as GridOS, aimed at revolutionizing and future-proofing electricity grids. For instance, in February 2023, GE Digital, a prominent US-based software corporation, unveiled GridOS, featuring a robust 'zero trust' grid security model designed to safeguard critical resources against internal and external threats.

Supported by a robust partner ecosystem that includes Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud provider and Accenture and Infosys as key system integrators, the GridOS platform and application suite offer multifaceted support for grid operations, spanning mapping and design, advanced energy management system (AEMS) for transmission and market management, advanced distribution management system (ADMS) for distribution network operations, and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for forecasting and resource management, thereby paving the way for the modernization and transformation of electricity grids for a sustainable future.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Hardware Service; Software Service

2) By Sector: Power Generation; Transmission And Distribution; Energy Storage; Energy Trading

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small-sized Enterprises; Medium-sized Enterprises



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware Service: Smart Meters; Grid Management Equipment; Communication Infrastructure; Substation Automation Devices; Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Management Hardware

2) By Software Service: Energy Management Software; Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Software; Grid Analytics Software; Outage Management Software; Customer Engagement Software



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $110.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $230.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Digital Power Utility market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Accenture PLC

The International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Capgemini Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Cognizant

Infosys Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Nordex SE

PTC Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eif5xj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment