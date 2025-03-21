BitMart Launches Fox Hunt Delivery Campaign to Boost Crypto Adoption Offline

Mahe, Seychelles, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to launch the Fox Hunt Delivery Campaign, an innovative offline marketing initiative aimed at driving crypto adoption through community engagement. This campaign provides an exciting opportunity for participants to earn USDT rewards by introducing new users to BitMart via leaflet distribution in select regions.

BitMart has always been committed to expanding cryptocurrency access worldwide. The Fox Hunt Delivery Campaign introduces an innovative, community-driven approach by enabling participants to distribute custom-made leaflets. This strategy not only reinforces BitMart’s presence in key markets but also diversifies outreach methods, allowing the exchange to engage new audiences and pioneer new ways of fostering crypto adoption.

Earn Rewards by Inviting New Users

Participants in the campaign can earn up to 11 USDT per new user, with no upper limit on earnings — the more referrals, the higher the rewards. The breakdown of rewards per action is as follows:

1 USDT for new user registration;

2 USDT for completing KYC verification;

3 USDT for making a first deposit;

5 USDT for executing a first trade.

Seamless Participation Process

Register & Receive Referral Codes: Users sign up or log in to their BitMart account to generate a unique referral link and campaign materials; Submit Information for Approval: Participants fill out an eligibility form for verification and official approval: link; Distribute Leaflets Locally: Print out leaflets featuring unique QR/promotional code and share them in communities; Track Conversions & Earn Rewards: USDT incentives are credited to BitMart accounts as new users complete referral milestones.

Driving the Future of Crypto Adoption

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve, innovative marketing strategies play a crucial role in bridging the gap between digital finance and everyday users. The Fox Hunt Delivery Campaign is more than just a promotional effort — it represents a shift toward making crypto adoption more tangible, accessible, and community-driven. With limitless earning potential and a streamlined onboarding process, this campaign is poised to make a lasting impact on both local communities and the broader crypto landscape.

For more information and to participate, visit https://www.bitmart.com/activity/FHD2025/en-US .

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. New users can register here to unlock an $8,000+ welcome bonus.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.