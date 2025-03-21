Physical Security Information Management Market Size to Surpass USD 12.0 Billion by 2032 Owing to Increasing Security Infrastructure Complexity | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Security Information Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Physical Security Information Management Market size was USD 3.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.30% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Physical Security Information Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.30% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The shift toward cloud-based security platforms provides scalability, flexibility, and cost savings, particularly benefiting SMEs.



• Organizations are adopting PSIM to enable real-time threat assessment and management, improving overall security operations.

Rising Adoption of PSIM Solutions Driven by Increasing Security Complexity and Cloud Integration

As organizations develop more advanced security infrastructures, the PSIM market is growing exponentially as it helps manage them all under one umbrella solution. PSIM integrates video surveillance, access control, alarms, and cybersecurity from a single platform to improve both threat response and operational efficiency. As security frameworks become more complex, seamless integration of systems is ever more critical, with PSIM enabling centralized command and control. With its ease of integration with any system and low cost of ownership, cloud-based PSIM solutions are also enabling SMEs and enterprises to benefit from real-time enhanced situational awareness, reporting, and emergency response capabilities. Growing investments in smart infrastructure, AI-driven surveillance, and government security programs also contributed to a rise in PSIM adoption across sectors, enhancing overall security administration and risk mitigation.

Segment Analysis

By Application, Access Control Systems Dominate PSIM Market, While AI-Powered Video Management Gains Momentum

Access control systems held the largest share of the attendance control system market in 2023, because of the rising demand for advanced security measures. Organizations are increasingly focused on protecting sensitive areas, which in turn, suggests increased demand for biometric authentication, smart cards, and other sophisticated access control technologies. The growth of smart buildings and the use of IoT-enabled security solutions only add to this segment.

The segment VMS is expected to grow at a high rate due to the improvements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Facial recognition, anomaly detection, and other AI-powered video analytics are boosting the efficacy of security. As well as the availability of high-definition surveillance cameras and their seamless integration with other security technologies also add to the increasing demand for VMS solutions.

By Deployment, On-Premise PSIM Dominates Market, While Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Traction for Scalability and AI Integration

The on-premise segment accounted for more than 57.25% of revenue share in 2023. On-premise PSIM solutions allow organizations with strict data security and compliance requirements to have a greater level of control and reliability, even in the absence of an internet connection. Government agencies and critical infrastructure sectors are continuously investing in on-premises security systems to have maximum security.

While, the cloud-based segment is projected to grow exponentially owing to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility. An effective cloud-based PSIM solution helps organizations collect security data from various sites, enabling real-time threat evaluation and reaction. Such capabilities to harness advanced analytics and AI-powered insights are only going to become more appealing to organizations of all stripes with cloud-based PSIM solutions.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the PSIM Market, While SMEs Drive Future Growth with Scalable Security Solutions

The PSIM market was primarily dominated by large enterprises in 2023, owing to the complexity of security needs and scope of operations in large organizations. These organizations need to manage surveillance, access control, and alarm systems across multiple sites and therefore need highly integrated PSIM solutions.

However, PSIM adoption is expected to grow significantly in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The growing threat of cyber-attacks is resulting in SMEs investing in PSIM solutions that are both cost-effective and can also be easily scaled in the future. For SMEs, adding PSIM to existing security systems is a significant step forward as it customarily combines both physical and cyber components into one interface designed to cover all of the bases in one simple solution.

Physical Security Information Management Market Segmentation:

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

Access Control System

Video Management System

Intrusion Detection System

Fire Alarm System

Video Analytics System

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use

Transportation

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

BFSI

Educational Institution

Retail & Hospitality

Others





North America Dominates PSIM Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region

North America dominated the PSIM market in 2023, with more than 32% of total revenue. Its market dominance is driven by the region's robust adoption of AI-powered security analytics, integrated surveillance systems, and smart infrastructure. Moreover, the need for PSIM solutions is also augmented by strict regulatory requirements and rising investments in the security of critical infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with the rise in investment in Smart Cities, Transport Network, and critical infrastructure. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) based security solutions and AI driven surveillance systems contributes to the growth of PSIM in the region. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is also driven by increasing geopolitical tensions and considering secure urban environments.

Recent Developments

March 2024: Access Information Management, a leading provider of integrated information management services, announced the acquisition of Triyam, a fast-growing software company specializing in data management solutions for healthcare organizations.

