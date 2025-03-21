Powder Coating Equipment Market Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Sustainability and Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

Austin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Powder Coating Equipment Market Size was estimated at USD 2.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to arrive at USD 3.11 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 3.99% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Powder Coating Equipment Market is experiencing robust growth due to the escalating demand for eco-friendly coating solutions and continuous technological innovations enhancing efficiency and application versatility.





Key Players:

Reliant Finishing Systems (Powder Coating Ovens, Booths, Guns)

Oven Empire Manufacturing (Industrial Ovens, Powder Coating Booths)

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Powder Coating Guns, Booths, Control Units)

WAGNER (Powder Coating Guns, Automatic Systems, Recovery Systems)

Nordson Corporation (Powder Spray Guns, Booths, Recovery Systems)

Eastwood Company (DIY Powder Coating Guns, Ovens)

ANEST IWATA Corporation (Powder Spray Guns, Electrostatic Equipment)

Red Line Industries Ltd (Powder Coating Guns, Manual & Automatic Systems)

Carlisle (Electrostatic Powder Coating Systems, Spray Guns)

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co. (Powder Coating Guns, Booths, Accessories)

SAMES KREMLIN (Powder Coating Applicators, Automatic Guns)

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (Powder Coating Systems, Guns, Ovens)

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd. (Powder Coating Booths, Ovens, Guns)

Parker Ionics (Powder Coating Guns, Automatic & Manual Systems)

Gema Switzerland GmbH (Powder Coating Booths, Guns, Recovery Units)

Graco Inc. (Powder Spray Systems, Electrostatic Guns)

ITW Gema (Automatic & Manual Powder Coating Equipment)

Clemco Industries Corp. (Powder Coating Booths, Blast Cleaning Systems)

Kooltronix (Powder Coating Booth Cooling Systems)

Sames North America (Electrostatic Powder Coating Equipment, Guns)

Hillenbrand Inc. (Industrial Coating Systems, Powder Handling Equipment)

Xtrutech Ltd. (Powder Coating Extruders, Cooling & Cutting Systems)

Powder Coating Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.19 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Ovens & Booths, Powder Coat Guns, Others)

• By Application (Consumer Goods, Architectural, Automotive, General Industries, Furniture, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing demand for durable, eco-friendly coatings with superior corrosion resistance across various industries.

Innovative Ovens & Booths Dominate Powder Coating Equipment Market, Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

By Type:

The Ovens & Booths segment led the Powder Coating Equipment Market in 2023, capturing over 40% market share. The surge in demand for automated powder coating booths from automotive, furniture, and home appliances industries has fuelled the growth of the automated powder coating booth market. Infrared and convection ovens increase coating durability and decrease processing time; and high-efficiency booths increase powder recovery, which reduces material waste and operational costs. The installation of closed-loop systems, smart temperature controls, and energy-efficient heating mechanisms has further sped up adoption. Moreover, rising concerns regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions have compelled manufacturers to switch from liquid coatings to eco-friendly powder coatings and supported the demand for better ovens and booths. Therefore, the Government regulation encouraging sustainable and low-emission coating processes will continue to create demand in the market, and the need for automated, high-performance curing solution will be with industrial manufacturers, looking to improve productivity and environmental compliance.

By Application:

The Consumer Goods segment dominated the Powder Coating Equipment Market in 2023, holding over 32% market share. This increase is supported by the rising demand for long-lasting, rust-resistant, and visually attractive coatings in household equipment, electronics, fitness equipment, and furniture products. Powder coating is favored because it is also the more economical option, the more environmentally safe choice, and it is of a far superior finish quality than traditional liquid coatings. As discretionary incomes increase and urbanization trends continue, consumers are looking for high-performance, long-lasting products with environmentally-friendly finishes, driving manufacturers to adopt new technologies for powder coating. The advent of innovative curing processes such as low-temperature curing powders and UV-cured powder coating has also been an influential factor for its implementation in heat-sensitive consumer products, thereby driving market adoption.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Powder Coating Equipment Market, While Europe Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region led the Powder Coating Equipment Market with over 42% market share in 2023, owing to swift industrialization, urbanization and expanding production activities across countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. With a robust automotive, consumer goods and electronics manufacturing sector, the region has witnessed a strong demand for advanced powder coating solutions. Further, several government initiatives on sustainable manufacturing and green coating support have propelled the industry adoption. Asia-Pacific’s dominance is further buttressed by the presence of cheap raw materials and labor, along with a robust export market.

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the Powder Coating Equipment Market, fueled by stringent environmental regulations and the rapid adoption of sustainable coatings. Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are among the countries investing heavily to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and improve energy efficiency through advanced powder coating technologies. The automotive, aerospace and construction industries in the region are thriving, leading to the increasing demand for powder coating equipment. In addition, increased consumer demand for premium quality and long-lasting coatings in industrial and furniture applications have led to accelerated market growth. With the manufacturers in Europe turning their focus to research and innovation, advanced electrostatic spray systems, and automation solutions, the market is driving the growth of solutions across end-user industries.

