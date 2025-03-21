Adiponitrile Market to Reach USD 18.56 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Adiponitrile Market Size was valued at 9.68 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.56 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growing Adiponitrile Market Driven by Nylon 6,6 Demand and Sustainability Innovations

The Adiponitrile market is expanding rapidly, primarily fueled by its use in Nylon 6,6 production for industries like automotive, textiles, and electrical. Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable materials are pushing manufacturers to develop eco-friendly alternatives, increasing market demand. The U.S. Department of Energy highlights rising production capacities to meet demand, while the industry is exploring bio-based sources to reduce carbon footprints. Recent advancements include a new process developed by a chemical manufacturer in 2023 that enhances synthesis efficiency and reduces waste. Additionally, adiponitrile-based beauty and healthcare products are gaining popularity, providing new market opportunities. These factors are poised to drive significant growth in the Adiponitrile market in the coming years.





Download PDF Sample of Adiponitrile Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5891

Key Players:

Axel Christiernsson (Axel Longlife Grease, Axel Biodegradable Grease, Axel Calcium Sulfonate Grease)

BECHEM Lubrication Technology LLC (Berulub FR 43, Berutox VPT 64-2, Berulit GA 250)

Battenfeld-Grease & Oil Corporation of New York (Lithoplex MP2, Litholine HD2, Battenplex EP2)

Carl Bechem GmbH (Berulub KR EP 2, Beruto njx FH 28 EPK, Berulub FK 164-2)

Chemtool Incorporated (Paragon 3000, Omniguard 220, Lubricast 90)

COGELSA Efficient Lubrication (Lubgel Complex EP 2, Lubgel LT 1, Lubgel Bioceramic 2)

CONDAT Group (Condat Biogrease EP2, Condat Grease TP, Condat Extreme Pressure Grease)

Daubert Chemical Company (Tectyl 891D, Tectyl 846, Nox-Rust 5400)

D-A Lubricant Company (D-A Reliant, D-A Syn-Xtreme HD2, D-A Lubricast 50)

Eastern Oil Company (EOC Moly Grease, EOC Lithium Complex Grease, EOC Synthetic Grease)

FUCHS Petrolub SE (Renolit CX-EP 2, Renolit Duraplex EP, Renolit Extreme)

Interflon (Interflon Grease MP2, Interflon Grease OG, Interflon Grease LS2)

JAX Incorporated (JAX Poly-Guard FG2, JAX Magna-Plate 8, JAX Halo-Guard FG2)

Klüber Lubrication (Klüberplex BEM 41-141, Klüberlub BE 41-1501, Klübersynth BHP 72-102)

Lubriplate Lubricants Company (Lubriplate 630-2, Lubriplate SFL-1, Lubriplate Low Temp Grease)

NYCO (Nyco Grease GN 148, Nyco Grease GN 3058, Nyco Grease GN 25013)

Orlen Oil Ltd (Orlen Greasen Complex EP, Orlen Litol 24, Orlen Graphite Grease)

Primrose Oil Company, Inc. (Primrose 357 Moly EP, Primrose 405 Amber, Primrose Syn-O-Gel 680)

RichardsApex, Inc. (RichardsApex Draw Grease 705, RichardsApex Copper Grease 90, RichardsApex Forge Grease)

Royal High-Performance Oil & Adiponitrile (Royal Ultra 865 EP, Royal Ultra 8800, Royal Purple Ultra-Performance)

Adiponitrile Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.68 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.51% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Application (Nylon 6,6 Synthesis, Hexamethylene Diisocyanate (HDI) Production, Electrolyte Solutions, Chemical Intermediates, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, Chemical Manufacturing, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Adoption of Adiponitrile in Automotive Applications Drives Market Growth and Innovation.

If You Need Any Customization on Adiponitrile Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5891

Sustainability Initiatives in the Adiponitrile Market: Advancements in Eco-friendly Practices and Bio-based Feedstock Adoption

Adoption of bio-based feedstocks to reduce petrochemical dependence and environmental impact.

Development of eco-friendly production processes to minimize waste and energy use.

Implementation of recycling technologies to repurpose by-products and enhance sustainability.

Industry collaborations to establish standardized sustainable practices in the adiponitrile supply chain.

Increased R&D investment to develop sustainable alternatives for industries like automotive and textiles.

By Thickener Type, Nylon 6,6 Synthesis Dominated the Adiponitrile Market in 2023 with a 48.7% Market Share

The robust demand for Nylon 6,6 is driven by its extensive use in automotive, textiles, and consumer goods, where its strength, durability, and heat resistance are paramount. For instance, in the automotive industry, Nylon 6,6 is utilized for manufacturing lightweight and strong components, contributing to fuel efficiency and performance. Additionally, the growing trend of lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing further enhances the demand for Nylon 6,6, propelling the need for adiponitrile as a crucial raw material. Companies are investing in capacity expansion and technological advancements to optimize adiponitrile production for Nylon 6,6 synthesis, ensuring a steady supply to meet this soaring demand.

By Application, Automotive Segment Dominated the Adiponitrile Market in 2023 with a 38.7% Market Share

This dominance is attributed to the growing automotive sector's need for high-performance materials like Nylon 6,6, which is synthesized from adiponitrile. The automotive industry’s shift toward lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has led to increased use of nylon-based components, driving the demand for adiponitrile. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced materials to enhance vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability. Furthermore, the ongoing transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates lightweight materials to improve battery efficiency and overall vehicle range, further solidifying adiponitrile's role in automotive applications. Consequently, the automotive sector is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the adiponitrile market as demand continues to rise.

Asia Pacific Region Dominated the Adiponitrile Market In 2023, Holding A 50.3% Market Share.

Asia Pacific dominated the Adiponitrile market in 2023, holding a substantial market share driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand from various end-use industries. The region's thriving automotive sector, particularly in countries like China and India, has propelled the growth of nylon applications, thereby increasing the demand for adiponitrile. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of adiponitrile and its applications in beauty and healthcare products have also contributed to its market expansion. According to the Asian Development Bank, the region's focus on enhancing manufacturing capabilities and the shift towards sustainable materials are further expected to stimulate market growth. Additionally, major chemical companies are investing in expanding their production capacities to meet the escalating demand, reinforcing Asia Pacific's position as a key player in the global adiponitrile market.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Adiponitrile Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The North American region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for adiponitrile in 2023, primarily due to the increasing demand from the automotive and chemical manufacturing sectors. North America is capitalizing on technological advancements and innovation in production processes. The region's focus on developing lightweight materials for automotive applications, driven by the need for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, is further boosting the adiponitrile market. Moreover, regulatory support for sustainable practices and the growing popularity of adiponitrile in specialty chemicals and healthcare products are fueling market growth. Companies in the region are actively investing in research and development to explore new applications for adiponitrile, enhancing its market presence and competitive edge in North America.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Adiponitrile Market Segmentation, By Application

8. Adiponitrile Market Segmentation, By End-use Industry

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Adiponitrile Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5891

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.