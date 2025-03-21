INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 460 thousand net profit in 2025

The board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing in agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2025. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 890 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 460 thousand.

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, announced its operating forecasts for this year along with planned dividends and decisions that are being proposed to the shareholders’ meeting.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 460,000 and have consolidated revenue of EUR 890,000 this year. This forecast assumes that during 2025 the value of land holdings will not change, no new agreements on the purchase or sale of land will be signed, and there will be no change in the impairment of trade receivables and no impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2024, INVL Baltic Farmland had a net profit of EUR 1.836 million and consolidated revenue of EUR 0.835 million. The company not only increased the value of its land holdings by 9.5% to EUR 22.736 million but also exceeded its financial targets for 2024 even after a performance fee and a larger tax burden. Excluding factors not considered in the company’s forecast and related corporate income tax expenses, INVL Baltic Farmland’s profit for 2024 would be EUR 436,000.

The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland proposes paying EUR 387,000 of dividends to shareholders for 2024, allocating EUR 0.12 per share. Shareholders received the same amount of dividends for 2023. The annual general meeting of the company’s shareholders on 14 April will vote on the payment of dividends.

“INVL Baltic Farmland not only achieved last year’s planned operating results but exceeded them. The successful operations of the past year enable the company to pay dividends larger than the minimum of EUR 0.10 per share envisaged in its dividend policy,” says Alvydas Banys, the Chairman of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland.

As the term of the members of the company’s Audit Committee ends in 2025, it is proposed that the following persons be elected to a new 4-year term on the committee: Dangutė Pranckėnienė, Andrius Lenickas and Tomas Bubinas. The shareholders’ meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland will also vote on this matter.



To ensure that shareholders are able to sell shares, the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland proposes using an existing EUR 3.08 million reserve for purchases of own shares. The company would be able to acquire own shares with a total nominal value of no more than 10% of its share capital. The maximum purchase price would be the company’s most recently published equity per share and the minimum would be EUR 3.50. The time limit for acquisitions of own shares would be 18 months from the date of the general meeting of shareholders.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity at the end of December 2024 was EUR 19.743 million, or EUR 6.12 per share.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com