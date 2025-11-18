AB INVL Baltic Farmland unaudited Interim information for 9 months of 2025

For 9 months of 2025, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the AB INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 368 thousand and the revenue was EUR 640 thousand (for 9 months of 2024 consolidated net profit was EUR 344 thousand and the revenue was EUR 605 thousand).

The agricultural land investment company INVL Baltic Farmland earned EUR 368 thousand in unaudited net profit during the first three quarters of this year, which is 7 percent more than in the same period last year. In January–September, the company generated EUR 640 thousand in revenue, representing an annual increase of 5.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

“In 2025, the agricultural land rental market remained stable, with high demand for agricultural land. The grain sector achieved a relatively solid harvest — volumes slightly improved or remained similar to 2024 levels. However, rainy weather during the harvest period negatively affected quality indicators. This year, operating costs in agriculture increased due to higher fertiliser and fuel prices, as well as low grain purchase prices. Despite the sector’s challenges, our asset management results remained similar to those of last year, and our consistent operating model continues to be attractive to long-term investors,” said Justė Gumovskienė, Director of INVL Farmland Management, the company that manages INVL Baltic Farmland’s land portfolio.

The company plans to earn EUR 0.46 million in net profit and to generate EUR 0.89 million in consolidated revenue in 2025. This forecast assumes that the value of owned land parcels will remain unchanged during 2025, that no new land acquisitions or disposals will take place, and that there will be no changes in the impairment of buyer receivables or in the impact of buyer debts on the administration fee.

As of the end of September 2025, INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity amounted to EUR 19.72 million. This represents equity per share of EUR 6.11 — an increase of 10.3 percent compared to the end of last year, with this growth already factoring in dividends paid to shareholders.

In 2024, INVL Baltic Farmland earned EUR 1.836 million in net profit and received EUR 0.835 million in consolidated revenue. The company not only increased the value of its land holdings by 9.5 percent to EUR 22.736 million but also exceeded its planned financial targets for 2024, even after accounting for the success fee and higher tax burden. For 2024, the company paid EUR 0.387 million in dividends to shareholders, equivalent to EUR 0.12 per share.

INVL Baltic Farmland, listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, has subsidiaries in Lithuania that manage about 3,000 hectares of agricultural land, which is leased to agricultural companies and farmers.

