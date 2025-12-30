Correction: INVL Baltic Farmland investor's calendar for 2026

Publication date of audited financial reports and annual management report is corrected.

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:

27 February – 2 March 2026 – audited financial reports and annual management report;

19 May 2026 – preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2026;

18 August 2026 – semi-annual management report of 2026;

17 November 2026 – preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com