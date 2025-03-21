ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces successful issue of new bonds in an amount of SEK 500 million, the outcome of the tender offer, and its intention to voluntarily redeem all its outstanding senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0018742488

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (the "Company") has, following a bookbuilding process, successfully placed a senior secured bond issue in an amount of SEK 500 million with a tenor of three (3) years (the "Bond Issue" or the "Bonds”). The Bonds carry floating rate interest of 3m STIBOR plus a margin of 6.50% and were placed at par. The transaction was met with strong demand from new and existing institutional investors.

Settlement of the Bond Issue is expected to be on or about 4 April 2025 and the Company intends to apply for listing of the Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Further, the Company is announcing the results of its offer directed at holders of the Company’s existing senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0018742488 (the "Existing Bonds") to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash at a price of 102.325% plus accrued but unpaid interest subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the tender information document dated 14 March 2025 (the "Tender Information Document") (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer expired today at 13:00 CET. At the time of expiration of the Tender Offer, the Company had received valid tenders in an aggregate nominal amount of SEK 166.25 million pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Company has accepted for purchase all valid tender instructions from holders of Existing Bonds. The settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to be on or about 4 April 2025.

The Company further announces its intention to exercise its right to make an early redemption of its Existing Bonds, in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the applicable terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds.

The redemption date for the Existing Bonds will be 17 April 2025 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption amount for the Existing Bonds shall be 102.325 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest. The applicable redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding the Existing Bond on the relevant record date, being 10 April 2025.

The Issuer's obligation to redeem the Existing Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditional upon the Issuer (i) successfully issuing the Bonds and (ii) satisfying the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from escrow from the Bonds (the "Conditions"). The redemption of the Existing Bonds as described herein, and the giving of this notice, is subject to and conditional upon the satisfaction of the Conditions, and the Issuer shall not, and shall have no obligation to, redeem the Existing Bonds pursuant to this notice unless the Conditions have been satisfied.

The Existing Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm (as applicable) in connection with the Redemption Date.

Pareto Securities acted as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Nordea Bank Abp acted as Joint Bookrunner for the Bond Issue.





For further information please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

This information is such information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on March 21th, 2025, at 16.30 CET.

Attachment