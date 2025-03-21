IDEX Biometrics ASA: Interim statement of financial position as of 1 January 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX” or “Company”) released its preliminary financial statements for 2024 on 27 February 2025. Subsequently, on 11 March 2025, the Company announced its revised business strategy plan. The Company has reviewed its assets and business in view of this strategy. Certain equipment items have been written down and an obsolescence provision has been recognised on inventory, and other, minor adjustments have been made. The total effect for the IDEX Biometrics group on the consolidated result for 2024 and the consolidated net equity as of 31 December 2024 amounted to an increased loss of USD 1.6 million and lower equity by the same amount. This will be reflected in the annual financial statements for 2024 to be issued on 30 April 2025.

In the separate parent company financial statements for the parent company, IDEX Biometrics ASA, an additional write-down on investments in subsidiaries amounting to USD 5.7 million was recognized. This adjustment does not impact the consolidated result or equity for the IDEX Biometrics group.

An interim statement of financial position (Norwegian: Mellombalanse) for the parent company as of 1 January 2025 has been prepared for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025 to consider the board’s proposal to reduce the share capital. The interim statement of financial position is attached to this notice. Please refer to the separate notice of the extraordinary general meeting.

