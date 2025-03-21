Iona University Names Dan Geriot as Head Coach of Men's Basketball Program

New Rochelle, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iona University has appointed Dan Geriot as head coach of the Gaels' men's basketball program. Geriot comes to New Rochelle after spending the last nine seasons on the coaching staff of the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association (NBA). In addition, Iona is announcing its intentions to hire the first-ever general manager for the program in the upcoming days.

"The landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically over the last couple of years. In order to sustain the success Iona basketball has achieved over several decades, we need a different orientation and structure for the program," said Seamus Carey, Ph.D., Iona president. "Dan Geriot's experience fits the needs of the program well and we are confident that under his guidance, our student-athletes will grow and succeed both on and off the court."

"Dan's background in player development and coaching at a high level makes him a great fit for Iona," said Matthew Glovaski, director of Athletics. "He has a vision for the future of our program and an understanding of what it takes to compete at a high level. We are excited to have him on board and eager to see what he brings to our team."

"I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work," Geriot said. "Iona has a strong basketball tradition and history of success, and I look forward to being part of it. Our goal is to build a team that plays hard, competes at the highest level, and makes our fans proud. I can't wait to get started."

DAN GERIOT: THE 16TH HEAD COACH IN PROGRAM HISTORY

Dan Geriot was in his 10th NBA season and first with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2024-25 after spending the previous two years as an assistant coach and director of player development with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was responsible for assisting Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, scouting opponents, developing game plans, and focusing on individual development for frontcourt players.

Over the course of nine seasons with the Cavs, Geriot took on increasing responsibility in coaching roles, including assistant coach (2019-2021), head coach of the G League's Canton Charge (2021-22), assistant/player development coach (2018-19), assistant video coordinator/coaching assistant (2016-18), and seasonal video coordinator during the 2015-16 championship season.

Before his time with the Cavaliers, Geriot coached at the collegiate level as an assistant coach at Campbell University from 2013-2015 and Princeton University from 2011-2013, under head coach Mitch Henderson. During his time on Division I coaching staffs, he contributed to recruiting, scouting, and player skill development.

Geriot's playing career at the University of Richmond from 2006-2011 was marked by his leadership and standout performances. He helped lead the Spiders to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2011. Over the course of his career, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 266 assists, finishing with 1,386 points and ranking 17th on Richmond's all-time scoring list. He played professionally in Belgium for Verviers during the 2011-12 season before transitioning to coaching.

A native of Springfield, Pa., Geriot was named Delaware County Player of the Year in high school after averaging 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as a senior at Springfield High. Geriot holds a degree in political science and history from the University of Richmond.

A press conference to introduce Dan Geriot as the head coach of Iona University men's basketball will be held on the University's New Rochelle campus in the coming weeks. Details regarding the event will be announced soon.

Attachment