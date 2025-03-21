Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center presented financial well-being preliminary findings

Washington, D.C., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preliminary findings from a financial well-being survey were presented by the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) DevCon Potomac | 25 conference just outside of Washington, D.C.

The Payne Center partnered with the Savings Collaborative to conduct a financial well-being survey to learn more about the financial behaviors, challenges and aspirations of students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Students who participated in the survey were enrolled at TMCF member schools .

Dr. Barbara Freeman , founder and CEO of the Savings Collaborative, facilitated a session at DevCon and released a one-page research summary.

The goal of the survey is to better equip HBCU students to enhance their financial capabilities, support long-term financial goals and help them achieve generational wealth.

The full report will be released on April 23 at Virginia State University , a TMCF member institution. A panel of HBCU students will discuss strategies for building generational wealth and effective methods to help college students manage their finances based on the report's findings.

“The survey was designed to gain insights into how the students manage their finances, their financial goals and identify areas where they need support to better align their actions with their financial aspirations,” Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director and research scientist at the Payne Center, said. “We’re excited to unveil our preliminary findings and help students identify next steps to achieve their financial goals.”