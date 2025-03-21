Press release

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD

ON TUESDAY 29 APRIL 2025

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS

The shareholders of SCOR SE (the “Company”) are invited to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Tuesday 29 April 2025

at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time)

at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75016 Paris

France

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Bulletin n° 35) and contains the agenda and the text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting may be consulted on SCOR’s website under www.scor.com/en/2025-combined-shareholders-meeting.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company’s website at www.scor.com under “Investors / 2025 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting / Information and Documents related to the 2025 Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting” or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

In accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder may request a copy of the documents referred to in article R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from the Company until the fifth (5th) calendar day preceding the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (inclusive). For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration (attestation d'inscription en compte) of their shares in a securities account held by an intermediary, as stated in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code;

any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company from the date of publication of the convening notice (avis de convocation), i.e., no later than the fifteenth (15th) calendar day preceding the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be live streamed on the Company’s website.

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer









As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk,” SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.









The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.









For more information, visit: www.scor.com





