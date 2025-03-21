BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on March 19, 2025, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors approved equity grants to 10 new employees in restricted stock units for an aggregate of 30,782 shares of the Company’s common stock. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s restricted stock units will vest on February 16, 2026, with one-twelfth of the remaining shares underlying each such employee’s restricted stock units vesting on a quarterly basis thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries on such vesting dates. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s Amended and Restated 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019 and amended and restated on February 10, 2023, and on December 13, 2023.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

BridgeBio Contact:

Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220