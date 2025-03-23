Bitget Wallet and Berachain Unveil $80K BERA Airdrop for Ecosystem Users





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has partnered with Berachain to jointly launch an ecosystem campaign featuring a $80,000 BERA airdrop. Running from March 20 at 16:00 to April 2 at 16:00 (UTC+8), the initiative is designed to reward users who actively engage with Berachain’s rapidly expanding ecosystem through a series of interactive on-chain tasks.

The campaign spotlights six emerging projects within the Berachain network: Dolomite, Kodiak Finance, Infrared, Wasabee (Honeypot Finance), Ramen Finance, and ZooFinance. Participants who engage with these decentralized applications (DApps) through Bitget Wallet—completing tasks such as staking, swapping, and wallet interactions—will become eligible for a share of the $80,000 BERA airdrop pool. The goal is to encourage user exploration of the Berachain ecosystem and support the growth of its early-stage protocols.

As the first wallet to fully integrate Berachain, Bitget Wallet offers users direct access to the Berachain mainnet, along with built-in features like token swaps, cross-chain transactions, and DApp connectivity—eliminating the need for manual configuration or third-party tools. This initiative is part of a broader effort by Bitget Wallet and Berachain to lower the barrier to ecosystem adoption while supporting builders and early participants, reinforcing both teams' commitment to making onchain participation more accessible and rewarding.

"Berachain represents a new wave of DeFi infrastructure, and we're excited to work closely with its ecosystem to bring users deeper on-chain experiences," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Through this campaign, we aim to lower the barrier to participation and reward users who help grow the next generation of decentralized protocols."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

