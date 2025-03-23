Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities – The Prince Collection

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above

LONDON, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities – The Prince Collection sale, showcasing an exceptional selection of ancient sculptures, jewellery, seals, and antiquities. We are honoured to present pieces coming for the renowned Prince Collection and other notable collections such as: David Giles, Fritz Biemann, Oliver Forge, JJ. Klejman, Jacques Billen, Naji Asfar, George Ortiz, Jack-Philippe Ruellan, Sir Nevile Lubbock, Professor Donald P. Hansen, Natasha Rambova, Gaston Maspero, The Groppi and Joseph Klein Collection.

The auction will take place on March 30th at 1 p.m. GMT, both live at our Central London showroom (63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW) and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

This prestigious collection spans over multiple civilizations, offering collectors and enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire antiquities from the Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece, Viking, Medieval European, and Western Asiatic civilizations

Auction Highlights:

Lot 502 – Egyptian Obsidian Head of Horus the Child (ex-Charles Ede Collection)

A breathtaking Egyptian obsidian sculpture, depicting Horus the Child, a deity symbolizing rebirth and protection. Obsidian was highly prized in Ancient Egypt and sourced from the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea region for use in mirrors, tools, and decorative objects. This remarkable artifact represents the craftsmanship and devotion associated with Horus.

Lot 504 – Rare Egyptian Core-Formed Glass Jar (Best-Known Example)

A truly exceptional Egyptian core-formed glass jar, showcasing the earliest glassmaking techniques known to history. Ancient Egyptians pioneered the art of glass production, using rods to shape and mold molten glass into intricate vessels. This artifact demonstrates the rich colors and decorative patterns typical of Egyptian glasswork, making it a museum-worthy treasure.

Lot 508 – Superb Egyptian Serpentine Mummiform Ushabti

This stunning mummiform ushabti, carved from serpentine, would have served as a funerary figurine placed in tombs to assist the deceased in the afterlife. The use of serpentine stone in Egyptian artifacts was highly symbolic, representing renewal and protection. Ushabtis were often inscribed with texts to ensure they performed their duties in the underworld, making this piece an extraordinary relic of Egyptian burial customs.

Lot 524 – Magnificent Egyptian Schist Flattened Unguent Flask

A rare and exquisitely crafted Egyptian unguent flask, made from schist stone, used to hold precious oils and perfumes. Egyptian stone vessels such as this played a vital role in religious rituals and elite cosmetic practices. The small holes on either side suggest it may have been suspended or attached to a carrying device. The craftsmanship and refinement of this flask highlight its importance in temple offerings and burial rites.

Lot 688 – Romano-Egyptian Mosaic Glass Wading Ibis Inlay

A rare and delicate glass inlay depicting a wading ibis, crafted using advanced mosaic glass techniques of the Romano-Egyptian period. The ibis was sacred in Egyptian culture, representing Thoth, the god of wisdom, writing, and the moon. Such inlays were set into furniture, walls, or jewelry, adorning palatial and religious settings with their vibrant colors and intricate designs.

Lot 708 – Wearable Ancient Greek Gold Signet Ring with Ram Motif

A magnificent ex-Christie's, gold signet ring, featuring a ram, a powerful symbol of strength, leadership, and fertility in Greek mythology. Rams held sacred significance in rituals, warfare, and astrology, appearing in legends such as the Golden Ram of Phrixus and Helle. The engraved inscription on the ring may provide insight into its owner, who was likely an individual of high status or nobility. Signet rings were used as personal seals, marking ownership and authority, making this piece an extraordinary find.

Preview and Bidding Information:

All auction lots will be available for private preview by appointment only at our Central London showroom from March 24th–28th, 2025 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. GMT). Our white-gloved team ensures that each artifact is professionally handled and prepared for in-house shipping.

For inquiries or to schedule a preview, contact:

enquiries@apolloauctions.com

(+44) 7424 994167

Join the Live Auction on March 29th at 1 p.m. GMT

For full auction details and to explore the complete catalogue, visit:

Apollo Art Auctions: www.apolloauctions.com