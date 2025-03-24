Caledonia approves quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 2, 2025

Ex-dividend date AIM: April 3, 2025

Ex-dividend date NYSE American: April 4, 2025

Record date: April 4, 2025

Payment date: April 18, 2025

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

