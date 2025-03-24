Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 17 to March 21, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from March 17 to March 21, 2025

Saint-Cloud, March 24, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 17, 2025 to March 21, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/17/2025 FR0012435121 100,351 22.1226 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/17/2025 FR0012435121 72,308 22.0965 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/17/2025 FR0012435121 18,002 22.0995 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/17/2025 FR0012435121 11,908 22.0966 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/18/2025 FR0012435121 96,851 22.3281 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/18/2025 FR0012435121 69,519 22.3653 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/18/2025 FR0012435121 17,437 22.3632 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/18/2025 FR0012435121 11,702 22.3623 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/19/2025 FR0012435121 97,386 22.4455 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/19/2025 FR0012435121 69,686 22.4435 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/19/2025 FR0012435121 14,787 22.4444 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/19/2025 FR0012435121 11,561 22.4462 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/20/2025 FR0012435121 98,997 22.1796 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/20/2025 FR0012435121 68,449 22.1591 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/20/2025 FR0012435121 14,790 22.1635 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/20/2025 FR0012435121 12,305 22.1636 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/21/2025 FR0012435121 78,911 21.7049 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/21/2025 FR0012435121 49,672 21.6917 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/21/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 21.6958 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/21/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 21.6931 AQEU Total 924,622 22.1811

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

