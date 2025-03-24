Andrius Načajus will become the CEO of INVL Asset Management

The new CEO of INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, as of 1 April will be Andrius Načajus, a finance executive with many years of experience. He is replacing interim CEO Audrius Matikiūnas, the company’s Head of Business Development.

Andrius Načajus will also be a member of the board of INVL Financial Advisors, the financial brokerage company operating under the brand name INVL Family Office. The Bank of Lithuania’s permission for him to serve in both roles has been obtained. In the near future, subject to approval by Latvia’s supervisory authority, he should become a member of the supervisory board of INVL Asset Management in Latvia as well.

“We value Andrius’s managerial experience, multifaceted financial market competence and openness to innovation. We believe that he will contribute actively to rapid business growth, operational efficiency and outstanding results for our investors,” says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL and Chairman of the Board of INVL Asset Management.

“It is a great honour to join the private equity market leader with the strongest team of investment professionals in the Baltics. INVL Asset Management demonstrates an exceptional ability to select assets with growth potential and generate superior returns for its clients. I believe those skills are particularly relevant in these times of extraordinary change,” Andrius Načajus remarks.

The new CEO has more than 20 years of management experience in the financial sector in the Baltic countries. Prior to joining INVL Asset Management, he was the chief financial officer at Achema Group. Before that, he worked for 6 years at Luminor Bank, where he was a member of the group management board, head of corporate banking in the Baltics, and country head for Lithuania. He had previously led the corporate banking, markets and investment banking units at DNB Bank in Lithuania.

A. Načajus graduated from the Stockholm School of Economics and Business in Riga and Stockholm, where he obtained a master’s degree in international business.

INVL Asset Management is a part of Invalda INVL, the leading Baltic asset management group, which currently employs more than 150 employees. The Invalda INVL group manage or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. The group’s scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds.

Additional information:

Darius Šulnis

darius.sulnis@invl.com



