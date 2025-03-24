OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2025 AT 9.30 A.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Financial Stability Authority's updated decision on setting the minimum amount of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own funds and eligible liabilities

The Financial Stability Authority has set an updated level for Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) for the minimum amount of own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL requirement) for Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) on 21 March 2025 and revokes the decision issued on 17 April 2024.

The updated MREL requirement (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities) enters into force one year earlier and must be fulfilled at the latest 17 April 2026 (previously 17 April 2027). The updated MREL consists of a total risk-based requirement of 20.88% (previously 20.88%) and a requirement based on the total amount of exposures used in the calculation of the leverage ratio, which is 7.89 percent (previously 7.82 percent).

CEO Sarianna Liiri:

” The updated decision of the Financial Stability Authority does not significantly change the situation from the previous one. The measures are ongoing, and we will complete the future MREL requirement well in advance of its entry into force in accordance with OmaSp's financing plan."



Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, CEO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

