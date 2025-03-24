Press Release

Bringing fiber to the next billion homes: Nokia automates fiber deployments with Broadband Easy

Nokia Broadband Easy digital platform and services accelerate fiber rollouts by 20%.

Advanced automation and AI models make fiber buildouts better and more efficient.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) of fiber deployments enables broadband providers to extend coverage to unconnected and underserved communities.





24 March 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Nokia today announced the launch of Broadband Easy, a digital platform and set of services that help operators streamline and accelerate the process of deploying fiber. The digital platform gives operators full visibility and control of the entire fiber rollout process, while advanced automation and AI models help ensure design, installations, and budget of the project are optimized.



The challenge for many operators will be rolling out fiber to the next billion homes in rural or underserved areas. Those that can digitalize the fiber rollout process are more likely to see a better return, and according to McKinsey can achieve 10 to 25 percent savings through efficiencies in the process, automation and AI technologies1.



Nokia’s Broadband Easy allows operators to digitalize the fiber deployment process, providing a modular platform that easily integrates into the existing IT stack. Operators can use Broadband Easy to centrally manage the fiber deployment process, control the subcontractors and mitigate risks. Additional automation features help to optimize design and field activities by real time data exchange, certifying the fiber plant, and generating accurate inventory data. Broadband Easy also uses AI models to increase the quality of field installations, using AI to verify and accept the installation of components, to control ports allocated to subscribers, and provide on-site training and guidance to field technicians

Nokia design and rollout management services can help those operators that want to further offload their fiber roll out process. Broadband Easy supports the operators preferred outside plant vendors or subcontractors and comes pre-integrated with Nokia Altiplano Access Controller and Nokia Design Center.

“The Nokia Broadband Easy platform leverages advanced AI to help operators tackle key FTTH deployment challenges, especially subcontractor management and fiber network certification. This tool will help to accelerate FTTH rollouts, with 74 million homes still to be connected across Europe,” said Roland Montagne, Principal Analyst, IDATE.

“With Broadband Easy, we’re making fiber deployment easier, faster, and more cost-effective for operators. By combining our deep expertise in fiber network design and deployment with cutting-edge automation and AI, we’re helping operators significantly cut costs and rollout times—making high-speed internet access a reality for more communities, sooner,” said Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Broadband Easy

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

1. McKinsey & Company: “The keys to deploying fiber networks faster and cheaper,” February 2024.